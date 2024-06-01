A99 closed following crash south of Wick

The A99 is closed in both directions following a crash south of Wick.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the A99 Latheron to Wick road is shut to all traffic due to a collision at Ulbster.

Emergency services are making their way to the scene, six miles south of the Caithness town.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Police have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

