Motorcyclist taken to hospital as emergency services respond to two crashes on A87 north of Sligachan

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a van on the A87 on Skye.

The incident happened on Skye’s main road network, north of Sligachan, shortly after 1pm today.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, close to Allt Dubh View Point.

After being assessed by paramedics at the scene, the motorcyclist was taken to Broadford Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The A87 remained open to traffic as crews dealt with the incident.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Tuesday, June 4, police received a report of a crash involving a van and a motorcycle, on the A87 north of Sligachan.

“Emergency services attended and the motorbike rider was taken by ambulance to Broadford Hospital for treatment.”

Lorry collides with bridge on Skye

The incident arose just hours after a lorry clipped a bridge following a two-vehicle crash on the same stretch of road.

The incident happened shortly after 10.40am.

Police, fire and paramedics attended.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was notified about the crash at around 10.49am.

Two appliances from Portree and Kyle of Lochalsh attended.

In a statement, a fire spokesperson said three casualties had been handed over to paramedics at the scene.

They said: “We were alerted at 10.49am on Tuesday, June 4, to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a lorry on the A87 near Sligachan.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene.

“Three casualties were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”