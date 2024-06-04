Motorcyclist taken to hospital as emergency services respond to two crashes on A87 north of Sligachan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital as emergency services respond to two crashes on A87 north of Sligachan

The motorcyclist was assessed at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment.

By Michelle Henderson
Cars travelling on the A87 north of Sligachan surrounded by fields and hills.
The incident, involving a van and a motorcycle, happened close to Allt Dubh View Point. Image: DC Thomson.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a van on the A87 on Skye.

The incident happened on Skye’s main road network, north of Sligachan, shortly after 1pm today.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, close to Allt Dubh View Point.

After being assessed by paramedics at the scene, the motorcyclist was taken to Broadford Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The A87 remained open to traffic as crews dealt with the incident.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Tuesday, June 4, police received a report of a crash involving a van and a motorcycle, on the A87 north of Sligachan.

“Emergency services attended and the motorbike rider was taken by ambulance to Broadford Hospital for treatment.”

Lorry collides with bridge on Skye

The incident arose just hours after a lorry clipped a bridge following a two-vehicle crash on the same stretch of road.

The incident happened shortly after 10.40am.

Police, fire and paramedics attended.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was notified about the crash at around 10.49am.

Two appliances from Portree and Kyle of Lochalsh attended.

In a statement, a fire spokesperson said three casualties had been handed over to paramedics at the scene.

They said: “We were alerted at 10.49am on Tuesday, June 4, to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a lorry on the A87 near Sligachan.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene.

“Three casualties were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”



