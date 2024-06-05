Is this the Highland’s youngest charity hero?

A one-year-old Highland hiker has raised vital funds for charity.

Riley Sandbach, who lives in Drumnadrochit, took part in the RNLI’s May Day Mile Challenge.

The young charity hero undertook the challenge with his mum Siobhan, with the pair raising £186 for the life-saving organisation.

Mrs Sandbach, who works at Scotmid – RNLI’s charity partner – said Riley started walking at six months old.

“He loves being out and about,” she said.

“Our local Scotmid store is half a mile from our house, so a trip there and back each day, covers off our mile.

“Riley has been fantastic. It helped that our walk goes past a playpark, so we often stopped there for a bit and we’ve both enjoyed getting our steps in.”

One-year-old from Drumnadrochit toddles for RNLI

With his bright yellow wellies and smiley face, the one-year-old has become a local star in Drumnadrochit thanks to his fundraising effort.

The money will help RNLI purchase a new Atlantic 85 lifeboat.

The new vessel will form part of its relief fleet and will be used by stations to assist in critical rescues during times when vessels are undergoing repairs or maintenance.

Proud mum Siobhan added: “I’m really happy we’ve achieved our goal and raised money as we went.

“Thank you to everyone who sponsored us.”