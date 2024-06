A Highland road was closed following a two-vehicle crash on the Black Isle.

The incident, involving two cars, happened on the A832 Tore to Rosemarkie road shortly after 5.30pm.

The road was closed in both directions between Tore and Munlochy, close to Ryefield Farm.

Police Scotland were first made aware of the crash at 5.20pm this evening.

A spokeswoman said: “At around 5.20pm today on the A832 between Tore and Munlochy, we received reports of a road crash involving two cars.”