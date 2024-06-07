‘Nobody is being told they must go’: Orkney’s homeless could be sent across the sea due to isle’s accommodation crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Nobody is being told they must go’: Orkney’s homeless could be sent across the sea due to isle’s accommodation crisis

A lack of hotels during the summer season, coupled with rising cases of homelessness and a shortage of council housing has left the council looking for alternative solutions.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney Islands Council
Orkney Islands Council Offices. School Place, Kirkwall, Orkney.

People who present as homeless to Orkney Islands Council could be re-housed in Caithness or Shetland, it has emerged.

Seasonal demand is creating a shortage of available accommodation in the county.

This emerged during a meeting of the council’s Education, Leisure, and Housing Committee this week.

The number of people actually affected by this is said to be very low and the arrangement would only last a couple of weeks.

And councillors heard that staff are working very hard to ensure people who present as homeless stay in Orkney.

However, there are a number of factors at play.

This includes more people presenting as homeless over the last few years and the council’s housing stock being full.

The busy summer season is also leaving a lack of availability at short-term accommodation, such as including local hotels and B&Bs.

It isn’t unheard of for local authorities to re-house people outside the council area they presented to.

But the situation in Orkney could mean someone having a body of water between them and their friends and family.

Are Orkney Islands Council arrangements causing ‘friction’?

Green councillor John Ross Scott asked if there had been “friction” with the arrangements.

He asked if the people who had presented hadn’t wanted to go to Caithness.

Illustrating his point, he made a comparison with a UK Government policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

He said: “I don’t want to dwell on this and I appreciate it’s only a small number.

“But it is interesting.

“I just wondered if there any friction involved around it – I mean, Caithness is hardly Rwanda.”

However, he quickly followed up the comment by saying: “Nothing’s wrong with Caithness.”

‘Pulling out all the stops’

The council’s service manager for housing, Lesley Mulraine, said she felt anyone in the situation would be reluctant to leave.

She said there is “an understanding” that the council has been “pulling out all the stops” to make sure sending someone to Caithness or Shetland is an “absolute last resort”.

Frances Troup is the council’s head of housing. She explained that the situation would see someone re-housed for “a couple of weeks” while they wait to be permanently re-housed.

She also explained “nobody is being told they must go”, to Shetland or Caithness.

The actual number of people affected by these arrangements is said to be less than five.

The report discussed by the committee yesterday shows that homeless presentations put to the council in 2023/24 were 144.

The year before the same figure was 142, and the year before that was 132.

Yesterday the committee also discussed a housing strategy that they hope will help ease this issue.

Conversation