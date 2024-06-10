Councillors urged to approve demolition of Jimmy Savile’s Glencoe cottage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Councillors urged to approve demolition of Jimmy Savile’s Glencoe cottage

A Highland Council committee will meet next week to decide the fate of the site.

By Ross Hempseed
The Highland cottage once owned by Jimmy Savile. Image: PA.
The Highland cottage once owned by Jimmy Savile. Image: PA.

Jimmy Savile’s former Highland cottage could finally be demolished, with the decisive vote due next week.

Allt-na-Reigh was the former home of paedophile Jimmy Savile, who lived there from 1998 until he died in 2011. It is believed that 20 victims were abused inside its walls.

Since the abuse allegations against the TV presenter came to light, the building has been a target for vandalism and graffiti, creating an unwelcome blot on the stunning Highland landscape.

Jimmy Saville house in the heart of Glen Coe.
The cottage formerly owned by the paedophile Jimmy Savile. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The formerly white walls are littered with graffiti tags and can be seen from the nearby A82 Fort William to Glasgow road.

The cottage has been described as a “stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape”.

A few years ago, the site was purchased by Harris Aslam, director of Green’s chain of grocery stores, with dreams of freeing the site of its horrific past.

Finally, the former lair of Jimmy Savile may be torn down

Since then, he has been locked in a battle to bring his modern vision to life.

The businessman plans to demolish the old cottage and replace it with a modern home called the Hamish House, an ode to Scottish mountaineer Hamish MacInnes.

For years, plans have been halted due to objections raised over the building’s design, criticised for failing to fit in with the landscape.

Just last month, new designs were submitted to the Highland Council for consideration by Jon Frullani Architects, which addressed those concerns.

New dark design for Hamish House in Glencoe. Image: Highland Council.

Now, council planners have recommended Mr Aslan’s application be approved, paving the way for the Savile cottage to be torn down and work to begin on Hamish House.

Planners noted previous issues raised have now been addressed through scaled-back designs.

Amongst several conditions imposed on the granting of the application, work will need to begin within three years.

Councillors on the South Planning Applications Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 18, to decide the fate of Mr Aslam’s application.

The hope is the Savile cottage will finally be demolished and a tribute to a Scottish hero will be erected in its place.

More from Highlands & Islands

Jock Ramsay, of GlenWyvis Distillery.
Why Jag-loving Inverness man immersed himself in whisky
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer driver and the million pound council embezzler
Harris Hideaway perches on a hillside overlooking the isle of Taransay and Luskentyre Beach. Image: Harris Hideaway
Take a look inside the luxury Harris hidden retreat that has clinched top eco…
Ceannabeinne Beach on the NC500 route
Police probe after man threw stones at NC500 motorbike riders
Highland mum goes viral after sharing moment she fell during parent sports day race. Image: Becky Oman.
VIDEO: Highland mum face-plants during school sports day race
Inveraray Castle, the ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll and Clan Campbell.
Duke of Argyll wants distillery in grounds of his castle
Russell Crowe and Calum Macphail. Supplied by Calum MacPhail/Shutterstock
'I didn't know who he was': Inverness musician gets shock invitation from Russell Crowe
Breaking news image.
A9 reopens following two-car crash near Alness
Red and white coastguard helicopter.
Man airlifted to hospital following rescue off Western Isles coast
Orkney Islands Council
'Nobody is being told they must go': Orkney's homeless could be sent across the…

Conversation