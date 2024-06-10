Councillors urged to approve demolition of Jimmy Savile’s Glencoe cottage

Jimmy Savile’s former Highland cottage could finally be demolished, with the decisive vote due next week.

Allt-na-Reigh was the former home of paedophile Jimmy Savile, who lived there from 1998 until he died in 2011. It is believed that 20 victims were abused inside its walls.

Since the abuse allegations against the TV presenter came to light, the building has been a target for vandalism and graffiti, creating an unwelcome blot on the stunning Highland landscape.

The formerly white walls are littered with graffiti tags and can be seen from the nearby A82 Fort William to Glasgow road.

The cottage has been described as a “stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape”.

A few years ago, the site was purchased by Harris Aslam, director of Green’s chain of grocery stores, with dreams of freeing the site of its horrific past.

Finally, the former lair of Jimmy Savile may be torn down

Since then, he has been locked in a battle to bring his modern vision to life.

The businessman plans to demolish the old cottage and replace it with a modern home called the Hamish House, an ode to Scottish mountaineer Hamish MacInnes.

For years, plans have been halted due to objections raised over the building’s design, criticised for failing to fit in with the landscape.

Just last month, new designs were submitted to the Highland Council for consideration by Jon Frullani Architects, which addressed those concerns.

Now, council planners have recommended Mr Aslan’s application be approved, paving the way for the Savile cottage to be torn down and work to begin on Hamish House.

Planners noted previous issues raised have now been addressed through scaled-back designs.

Amongst several conditions imposed on the granting of the application, work will need to begin within three years.

Councillors on the South Planning Applications Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 18, to decide the fate of Mr Aslam’s application.

The hope is the Savile cottage will finally be demolished and a tribute to a Scottish hero will be erected in its place.