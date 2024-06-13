One person taken to hospital and A9 restricted after collision between lorry and car

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision between a lorry and a car on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

The road is restricted at Dalwhinnie on north and southbound carriageways.

The incident happened around 12.30pm today.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12:31 to attend a road traffic collision on the junction of the A9 and A889, Dalwhinnie.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and one patient was transported to Raigmore Hospital.”

The fire service initially sent five appliances to the scene, including a heavy lifting unit.

A report on Traffic Scotland said: “The A9 at Dalwhinnie on north and southbound carriages are currently restricted in both directions due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to take caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

One person taken to hospital

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said of this afternoon’s incident: “We have been at the scene of an incident on the A9 near Dalwhinnie.

“We were called by the ambulance service to reports of a collision between and lorry and a car.

“Initially we did send units from Newtonmore, Aviemore, Pitlochry and Grantown. We also asked the heavy lifting unit from Perth to attend.

“But the crew from Newtonmore were first on the scene and put through a stop sign, so other units were stood down.”

Last night one woman was sadly killed and four taken to hospital following a collision on the A9 at Carrbridge.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.