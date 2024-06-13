One person taken to hospital and A9 restricted after collision between lorry and car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One person taken to hospital and A9 restricted after collision between lorry and car

The incident happened at 12.30pm today.

By Louise Glen
The A9 is restricted at Dalwhinnie.
The A9 is restricted at Dalwhinnie. Image: Google Street View.

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision between a lorry and a car on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

The road is restricted at Dalwhinnie on north and southbound carriageways.

The incident happened around 12.30pm today.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12:31 to attend a road traffic collision on the junction of the A9 and A889, Dalwhinnie.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and one patient was transported to Raigmore Hospital.”

The fire service initially sent five appliances to the scene, including a heavy lifting unit.

A report on Traffic Scotland said: “The A9 at Dalwhinnie on north and southbound carriages are currently restricted in both directions due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to take caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said of this afternoon’s incident: “We have been at the scene of an incident on the A9 near Dalwhinnie.

“We were called by the ambulance service to reports of a collision between and lorry and a car.

“Initially we did send units from Newtonmore, Aviemore, Pitlochry and Grantown. We also asked the heavy lifting unit from Perth to attend.

“But the crew from Newtonmore were first on the scene and put through a stop sign, so other units were stood down.”

Last night one woman was sadly killed and four taken to hospital following a collision on the A9 at Carrbridge.

