The Very Rev Dr James Simpson: service of thanksgiving for former Dornoch Cathedral minister and Royal chaplain

The popular churchman was also a captain of Royal Dornoch Golf Club and a renowned author.

By John Ross
Very Rev Dr James Simpson
Very Rev Dr James Simpson

Royal chaplain, Kirk leader, minister of Dornoch Cathedral, author, golfer and after-dinner speaker, the Very Rev Dr James Simpson had many titles.

But his career could have taken a very different path had he followed his initial interest in studying atomic research.

Dr Simpson died recently at his home at Bankfoot near Perth, which he named ‘Dornoch’, just a few weeks after his 90th birthday.

His life was celebrated at a service of thanksgiving at St Leonard’s in the Fields Church in Perth.

Dornoch minister and golf club captain

Glasgow-born Dr Simpson served historic Dornoch Cathedral for more than 20 years.

A low-handicap golfer, he was an honorary life member and former captain at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

He also wrote a short history of the club.

In a recent interview, Dr Simpson recalled: “When I arrived (in Dornoch) from Glasgow, life revolved around the cathedral and the golf club.

“I quickly realised there were many more golfers than churchgoers when I preached as the sole nominee.

“Naturally I joined the golf club and made friendships which have endured to this day.”

Very Rev Dr James Simpson at Dornoch Cathedral

His passion for golf saw an invitation extended to be chaplain at the 30th Ryder Cup held at the Belfry in 1993.

After graduating from the University of Glasgow with first class honours in mathematics and physics, Dr Simpson had contemplated a career studying atomic research.

However, there were no vacancies at Harwell, which concentrated on developing peaceful uses of atomic power.

The only career opportunities were at Aldermaston, which specialised in developing nuclear weapons.

Cathedral congregation transformed

Not wanting to spend his life making nuclear bombs, Dr Simpson decided instead to study divinity at Glasgow University.

After spells at churches in Clarkston, Falkirk and Glasgow, he was called to be minister of Dornoch Cathedral in 1976.

During his 21 years in the Sutherland town, he was credited with transforming the cathedral congregation into one of the most vibrant and best-attended in the Highlands.

Dr Simpson after his last service at Dornoch Cathedral

In 1993, he was appointed chaplain in Scotland to Queen Elizabeth II.

The following year he became Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

He was also awarded an honorary doctorate from Aberdeen University.

After retiring from his role in Dornoch in 1997, he became interim minister at Almondbank and Tibbermore in Perth.

He also provided assistance to several churches, including Brechin Cathedral, St Leonard’s, Scone Old, Crieff and Bankfoot.

Prolific writer

Dr Simpson was a prolific writer of articles for the Church of Scotland, including for the Kirk’s magazine, Life and Work.

He also contributed to golf magazines at home and abroad.

His first book, ‘Holy Wit’, topped Scotland’s best-sellers charts for months.

He went on to publish 13 further books, with ‘Life, Love and Laughter’ and others recounting humorous and uplifting tales from his life as a minister.

The books raised more than £80,000 for cystic fibrosis research after his grand-daughter Sally was born with the illness in 1986.

He also campaigned for an ‘opt-out’ policy on organ donation.

Sally died aged 27 after undergoing a double lung transplant two years earlier.

Dr Simpson wrote a series of books on his time as a minister

The service of thanksgiving was conducted by past general assembly moderators the Very Rev Dr John Chalmers and the Very Rev Dr Andrew McLellan.

Another former moderator, the Very Rev Dr David Lacy, gave a reading and eldest son Neil gave a tribute on behalf of the family.

Dr Simpson’s successor at Dornoch Cathedral, the Very Rev Susan Brown, another former moderator, took an earlier private family service at Perth Crematorium.

Dr Simpson is survived by Helen, his wife of 64 years, their five children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

