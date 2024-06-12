‘It’s the news no one wants to get’: Determined Tobermory dad stayed positive in the face of breast cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s the news no one wants to get’: Determined Tobermory dad stayed positive in the face of breast cancer diagnosis

Around 400 men are diagnosed in the UK each year with the life-threatening condition. 

Gordon Chalmers
Gordon Chalmers was determined to stay positive in the face of his diagnosis
By Louise Glen

When Tobermory dad Gordon Chalmers found a lump in his breast, he had a hunch it was serious.

He found the mass when he was in the shower just a month away from his 65th birthday.

His test results came back positive, and the now 68-year-old started his journey to recovery.

Gordon is one of just 400 men each year who are diagnosed in the UK with the life-threatening condition.

It was a diagnosis that shocked him – but he was determined to stay positive.

“It is a journey that no one wants to go on, but keep positive and you will get through it,” he said.

‘It’s the news no one wants to get’

Gordon recalled the moment he knew something was wrong,

“It was on April 10, 2021, and I was in the shower. It was a month away from my 65th birthday,” he said.

“I realised I had a hard lump in my breast tissue, underneath my nipple.

“It was a solid lump and it was misshapen.”

Because Gordon had some medical knowledge, he says he knew from the very start that it was likely to be cancer.

As fate would have it, he was due to have a health MOT that week and by May 8 he was in Glasgow following an urgent referral for a breast screening appointment.

The first test he had was inconclusive, something he says is normal as there is not as much tissue as a woman might have.

Gordon and Helen Chalmers.
Gordon and his wife, Helen

He continued: “So I had to go back to Glasgow for more tests.

“Those tests came back and, because I live on an island, it was agreed that instead of having to make the trip a third time to Glasgow, unusually I was able to have a call with the consultant on the phone.

“I was well prepared. It was the news no one wanted to get, but I decided that I needed to be positive to get through it.”

Gordon, who was a delivery driver and bed and breakfast owner on Mull at the time, said it was having “positivity” and a good mental attitude that got him through.

Well, that and the incredible team at his GP practice, medics at NHS Highland, Argyll and Bute Community Health Partnership, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS North Lanarkshire.

He also praises the CalMac ferry staff who made sure he got to his appointments on the mainland.

He said: “When you live on an island and have cancer, it adds an extra layer of complication to things. The CalMac staff made sure I got to every appointment.

“The Macmillan nurses in Oban were so supportive and made it work. I can not praise them enough.”

‘Early detection and treatment of cancer can save your life’

Three years on from his diagnosis, he wants other men to be aware that breast cancer does not just affect women.

Gordon, a former councillor, runs Brockville Bed and Breakfast with his wife Helen with whom he has two grown-up children .

He has even taken on a “wee job” delivering school lunches to pupils across the island.

Gordon and his wife will also be celebrating 30 years of marriage this year, which he says is the “best news for so many reasons.”

“Early detection and treatment can save your life,” he said.

“If it is a treatable cancer, if caught early enough you will have every chance of surviving it.

“And if you have cancer, keep your pecker up.

“It is a journey that no one wants to go on, but keep positive and you will get through it.”

 

