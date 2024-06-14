WATCH: Oil rig explodes on the shores of Kishorn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

WATCH: Oil rig explodes on the shores of Kishorn

The Northern Producer has become a well-known sight on the North Coast 500 route.

By Louise Glen

The moment an oil rig exploded at Kishorn Port has been captured on camera.

The Northern Producer, owned by Northern Offshore, has been dock-side for more than two years after leaving the EnQuest Dons fields in April 2021.

It has become a well-known sight on the North Coast 500 route – until yesterday when a blast forced the rig to crumble to the ground.

It comes after Kishorn received permission from the EU to break up offshore vessels in April 2022.

This marks the first major decommissioning contract for the refurbished drydock, which was once a construction site for major oil platforms like the Ninian Central in the 1970s.

Kishorn Port.
Kishorn Port. Image: Kishorn Port Ltd.

Explosion was months in the planning

The blast took place yesterday morning but had been months in the planning.

The Northern Producer moved into the Kishorn drydocks on Sunday October 8, 2023 after the exit of the Noble Intrepid rig.

A former semi-submersible drilling rig, the vessel had been converted to a floating production facility.

It has been known by the names Nortroll, Ali Baba, and Emerald Producer.

The Northern Producer floating production vessel being moved into Kishorn drydocks. Image: Kishorn Port Limited

After the blast, the team at Kishorn Port Limited are now reclaiming the materials used to build the oil rig.

The cutting of the steel is due to take place immediately.

Alasdair Ferguson, a director of Kishorn Port Limited, said: “The blow down went really well and as intended.

“A great job was carried out by Decom Contractors, Liberty Industrial Ltd,and their team and the cutting up of the steel will start immediately.”

Liberty Industrial, a contractor headquartered in Syndey, Australia, is leading on the decommissioning project.

The Northern Producer was built in Norway by Tosvik Framnaes and bought by Northern Offshore, based in Westhill in Aberdeenshire, in 1996.

From May 2009 until April 2021 it was stationed at the EnQuest Dons fields, around 320 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

More from Highlands & Islands

Three injured in crash near Fort William. Breaking news image.
Three seriously injured and woman charged after A82 crash near Fort William
Three injured in crash near Fort William. Breaking news image.
A82 closed following three-vehicle crash north of Fort William
The A9 is restricted at Dalwhinnie.
Person hospitalised after lorry crash on A9
Fergie MacDonald
Family of 'Ceilidh King' Fergie MacDonald 'delighted' by Highland Games chieftain honour
Benbecula Distillery owner Angus MacMillan
Scotland's newest whisky distillery starts up in Outer Hebrides
A9 at Carrbridge
Woman dies at scene of A9 crash as four people in serious condition in…
Gordon Chalmers
'It's the news no one wants to get': Determined Tobermory dad stayed positive in…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Mowi Scotland Limited fined ?800k after admitting health and safety failings, following death of worker Clive Hendry who drowned after being crushed between a boat and a barge where he worked on a salmon farm at Ardintoul, Glenshiel, in 2020 Picture shows; Ardintoul fish farm assistant manager Clive Hendry and the boat Beinn Na Caillich. N/A. Supplied by George Branson/MarineTraffic.com/Catriona Lockhart Date; Unknown
Sheriff to decide if more safety measures are needed after tragic death of fish…
Very Rev Dr James Simpson
The Very Rev Dr James Simpson: service of thanksgiving for former Dornoch Cathedral minister…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The sun is shining and you're in the mood for an alfresco drink with your friends and family but you're not sure where to go. Picture shows; Beer gardens near Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 12/06/2024
Beer gardens near me: Interactive map of venues across Inverness