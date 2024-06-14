Three seriously injured and woman charged after A82 crash near Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three seriously injured and woman charged after A82 crash near Fort William

The 42-year-old will appear in court next week.

By Louise Glen
Three injured in crash near Fort William. Breaking news image.
Three injured in crash near Fort William. Image: DC Thomson

Three people have been seriously injured in a crash involving three vehicles on the A82 in Lochaber.

The accident happened at around 6.55pm on Thursday, 13 June near to Carr’s Corner around one mile west of Fort William.

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with road traffic offences and will appear in court next week.

The A82 near Fort William was closed for more than six hours following the collision which involved a green Kia Stonic, a grey Citroen C3 and a black Audi A1.

The 67-year-old male driver of the Citroen suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Belford Hospital in Fort William.

A 52-year-old female passenger was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, also for treatment of serious injuries.

Belford Hospital
A woman who was seriously injured was taken to Belford Hospital, Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Audi was also taken to Belford Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The occupants of the Kia Stonic were uninjured.

Woman due to appear in court

The 42-year-old female driver of the Kia was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, 17 June.

Sergeant Ally Mackay, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances which led to this crash is ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information to get in contact with us.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time of the collision.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3255 of 13 June, 2024.”

