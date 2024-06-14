Three seriously injured and woman charged after A82 crash near Fort William

Three people have been seriously injured in a crash involving three vehicles on the A82 in Lochaber.

The accident happened at around 6.55pm on Thursday, 13 June near to Carr’s Corner around one mile west of Fort William.

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with road traffic offences and will appear in court next week.

The A82 near Fort William was closed for more than six hours following the collision which involved a green Kia Stonic, a grey Citroen C3 and a black Audi A1.

The 67-year-old male driver of the Citroen suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Belford Hospital in Fort William.

A 52-year-old female passenger was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, also for treatment of serious injuries.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Audi was also taken to Belford Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The occupants of the Kia Stonic were uninjured.

Woman due to appear in court

The 42-year-old female driver of the Kia was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, 17 June.

Sergeant Ally Mackay, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances which led to this crash is ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information to get in contact with us.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time of the collision.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3255 of 13 June, 2024.”

