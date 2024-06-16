Woman, 70, rescued from Outer Hebrides cliff after being hit by rocks while climbing

A 70-year-old woman was flown to safety after she was hit by rocks while scaling a cliff in the Outer Herides.

The pensioner was climbing on the island of Vatersay when she was hit by debris on Friday afternoon.

She then fell about 30 feet and was left suspended by a rope.

A lifeboat crew from Barra and a rescue helicopter were called to the scene just before 6pm.

Woman airlifted to safety on Vatersay

A spokesperson from Stornoway Coastguard said: “A 70-year-old woman had fallen after being hit by rocks.

“She was rescued to land on Barra.”

It is understood police were also in attendance.

Crews worked for more than two hours to safely get her on board the helicopter.

She was then taken to Barra where an air ambulance transferred her to Glasgow.

Her condition has not been confirmed.