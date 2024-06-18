Son’s tribute to beloved dad and Tain maths teacher Murray Jamieson

A dad-of-two who taught maths to generations of children in Tain has been described as a real family man who was always there for his kids.

A well-known face in the Royal Burgh, he has been praised for his dedication and commitment to the many areas of life that he touched.

Murray Jamieson died at the age of 67 on Thursday June 6 2024.

Until the very end, Mr Jamieson never gave up. He believed that keeping active was key to living his life to the full, right up until the last few months of his life.

He had a cancer diagnosis some three years before – something that he never gave into.

Murray Jamieson cycled to work every day of his life

Known as a keen cyclist who would get on his bike to get to school every single day, he was even walking a park run on crutches to keep active in the last year of his life.

Aside from being described as a patient and kind school teacher, his family wife Frances and two children Murdoch and Tina have spoken of a man who made them the centre of their world.

Son Murdoch Jamieson, 37, said: “We are all overwhelmed by the kind comments people have made to us, and online.

“We had no idea what a huge influence he had on so many people’s lives.

“To us, he was just dad.”

Mr Jamieson taught maths for almost 40 years at Tain Academy.

Murdoch continued: “I didn’t expect the impact that he has left.

“He was a unique teacher with a dry sense of humour.”

Mr Jamieson was born in 1956 in Bothwell.

He studied for an honours degree in maths at the University of Glasgow, and he then graduated in teaching from Jordonhill College.

He met his wife Frances in 1980 and after marrying in Inverness, both moved to Tain in 1984.

They celebrated their 40th anniversary last year.

The couple have two children. Murdoch was born in 1986 and Tina in 1994.

“Dad was very much a family man,” Murdoch said.

“He was a person who believed you worked hard to support your family.

Tain teacher a beekeeper, cyclist and walker

“We were a very active family, Dad was always taking us out and providing opportunities for me and Tina to do things together as a family.”

For Murdoch, his dad’s influence has led to a love of the mountains.

He continued: “Climbing is my thing. But when he was encouraging us to go out when we were young, I did not quite think this is where I would be. ”

For Tina who took up horse riding, her dad was always the first on hand to help with mucking out horses William and Minty, and taking his daughter to events.

Murdoch continues: “He was a friendly man but quiet, he was a private person and not a big socialiser he was very focused on his family.”

Mr Jamieson liked to volunteer, latterly with Tina at the Park Run in Tain, and before that, he helped at the local church and other town activities.

He was a volunteer at the Pony Club at Scotsburn for 12 years, and was involved in carriage driving with Francis.

Former pupils say Mr Jamieson had more faith in them than he had in himself. He is described as patient and kind, the kind of teacher who does the extra mile to make each pupil feel as though they can succeed.

Due to pain from cancer in his spine, Mr Jamieson bought an electric bike and tried to get out on it. His last cycle with the family was on May 27 2023, which was a day to remember for them all.

Murdoch continued: “Dad also got into beekeeping in the last six years of his life.

“Up until last July he was in school for an hour’s teaching on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in bee-keeping.

“He walked from the house to the school on crutches. He was determined to be there.

“He didn’t want to teach maths anymore but he enjoyed going back and providing lessons for children in beekeeping.”

Murray Jamieson did a park run on crutches

In the last years of his life, Mr Jamieson got involved with the Park Run movement.

“It was my sister Tina that got him into park running,” Murdoch said.

“He even did the park run on his crutches at Alness last year. Being active was a big thing for dad

“He was not an athlete but we were an active family we would always go cycling and walking

“With a disease like cancer, he wanted to live his life. His Garmin would record his walks around the garden being active.

“He was diagnosed with cancer in the lower spine three years ago, and given one or two years to live, He proved the doctors wrong a wee bit, by living longer.

“It wasn’t easy though and he had periods in the hospice.”

Murdoch added: “Only as an adult do you recognise what your parents did for you.

“He would be there to pick me up from airports and he would be there for us with anything we asked of him.

“Dad was always there for us.”

He said: “There is a big void in the house without him, but we are glad that he is no longer in pain.”