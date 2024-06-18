Son’s tribute to beloved dad and Tain maths teacher Murray Jamieson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Son’s tribute to beloved dad and Tain maths teacher Murray Jamieson

He taught at the Highland school for 40 years then helped pupils learn bee-keeping in his retirement.

Murray Jamieson of Tain
Murray Jamieson has died aged 67. Image: Supplied
By Louise Glen

A dad-of-two who taught maths to generations of children in Tain has been described as a real family man who was always there for his kids.

A well-known face in the Royal Burgh, he has been praised for his dedication and commitment to the many areas of life that he touched.

Murray Jamieson died at the age of 67 on Thursday June 6 2024.

Until the very end, Mr Jamieson never gave up. He believed that keeping active was key to living his life to the full, right up until the last few months of his life.

He had a cancer diagnosis some three years before – something that he never gave into.

Murray Jamieson cycled to work every day of his life

Known as a keen cyclist who would get on his bike to get to school every single day, he was even walking a park run on crutches to keep active in the last year of his life.

Aside from being described as a patient and kind school teacher, his family wife Frances and two children Murdoch and Tina have spoken of a man who made them the centre of their world.

Murray Jamieson from Tain on a carriage.
Murray Jamieson was a keen carriage rider with wife Frances. Image: Supplied.

Son Murdoch Jamieson, 37, said: “We are all overwhelmed by the kind comments people have made to us, and online.

“We had no idea what a huge influence he had on so many people’s lives.

“To us, he was just dad.”

Mr Jamieson taught maths for almost 40 years at Tain Academy.

Murdoch continued: “I didn’t expect the impact that he has left.

“He was a unique teacher with a dry sense of humour.”

Mr Jamieson was born in 1956 in Bothwell.

He studied for an honours degree in maths at the University of Glasgow, and he then graduated in teaching from Jordonhill College.

He met his wife Frances in 1980 and after marrying in Inverness, both moved to Tain in 1984.

Murray Jamieson with daughter Tina.
Murray Jamieson with daughter Tina. Image: Supplied.

They celebrated their 40th anniversary last year.

The couple have two children. Murdoch was born in 1986 and Tina in 1994.

“Dad was very much a family man,” Murdoch said.

“He was a person who believed you worked hard to support your family.

Tain teacher a beekeeper, cyclist and walker

“We were a very active family, Dad was always taking us out and providing opportunities for me and Tina to do things together as a family.”

For Murdoch, his dad’s influence has led to a love of the mountains.

He continued: “Climbing is my thing. But when he was encouraging us to go out when we were young, I did not quite think this is where I would be. ”

For Tina who took up horse riding, her dad was always the first on hand to help with mucking out horses William and Minty, and taking his daughter to events.

Murdoch continues: “He was a friendly man but quiet, he was a private person and not a big socialiser he was very focused on his family.”

Murray Jamieson on his electric bike.
Murray Jamieson on his electric bike. Image: Supplied.

Mr Jamieson liked to volunteer, latterly with Tina at the Park Run in Tain, and before that, he helped at the local church and other town activities.

He was a volunteer at the Pony Club at Scotsburn for 12 years, and was involved in carriage driving with Francis.

Former pupils say Mr Jamieson had more faith in them than he had in himself. He is described as patient and kind, the kind of teacher who does the extra mile to make each pupil feel as though they can succeed.

Due to pain from cancer in his spine, Mr Jamieson bought an electric bike and tried to get out on it. His last cycle with the family was on May 27 2023, which was a day to remember for them all.

Murdoch continued: “Dad also got into beekeeping in the last six years of his life.

“Up until last July he was in school for an hour’s teaching on  Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in bee-keeping.

“He walked from the house to the school on crutches. He was determined to be there.

“He didn’t want to teach maths anymore but he enjoyed going back and providing lessons for children in beekeeping.”

Murray Jamieson did a park run on crutches

In the last years of his life, Mr Jamieson got involved with the Park Run movement.

“It was my sister Tina that got him into park running,” Murdoch said.

“He even did the park run on his crutches at Alness last year. Being active was a big thing for dad

“He was not an athlete but we were an active family we would always go cycling and walking

“With a disease like cancer, he wanted to live his life. His Garmin would record his walks around the garden being active.

Murray Jamiseon of Tain on a walk in the hills.
Murray Jamieson was a keen walker, climber and cyclist. Image: Supplied.

“He was diagnosed with cancer in the lower spine three years ago, and given one or two years to live, He proved the doctors wrong a wee bit, by living longer.

“It wasn’t easy though and he had periods in the hospice.”

Murdoch added: “Only as an adult do you recognise what your parents did for you.

“He would be there to pick me up from airports and he would be there for us with anything we asked of him.

“Dad was always there for us.”

He said: “There is a big void in the house without him, but we are glad that he is no longer in pain.”

