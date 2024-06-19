Highlands housing crisis: The £2.8 BILLION plan to get 24,000 new homes built across the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands housing crisis: The £2.8 BILLION plan to get 24,000 new homes built across the north

New free port development fuelling future need for more accommodation in Inverness and Easter Ross.

By John Ross
HIghland Council wants to double the number of new houses in the next decade
HIghland Council wants to double the number of new houses in the next decade

The Highlands needs to build an extra 24,000 houses in the next 10 years to meet current and future accommodation needs.

The figure is double the amount that would normally be built in the region and would cost £2.8 billion.

It includes more than 7,000 affordable homes with 8,600 households currently on the housing register.

Why are so many homes needed?

More homes are needed in Inverness and East Ross with the development of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport alone predicted to bring more than 8,000 jobs to the area.

But plans for a number of hydro schemes earmarked for Loch Ness and a new power line from Thurso to Beauly means even more are required.

At current capacity it would take until 2044 to build the 24,000 additional houses.

The green freeport, partly centred on the Cromarty Firth, is expected to create over 8,000 jobs

Councillors will be asked next week to approve a Highland Housing Challenge to address the issue.

It is expected this will be formally launched later this year at a summit that will set out an action plan.

The Scottish Parliament declared a national housing emergency last month.

Other councils have also made similar declarations to recognise issues such as a lack of affordable, quality housing.

A report to the Highland Council meeting on June 27 says: “Many of the issues nationally – the lack of affordable new build supply, the rent rises in the private rented sector, pressures from homelessness demand – are also evident in Highland.

“However, the challenges faced by and within Highland need specific actions.”

Budget cuts put affordable homes at risk

It says the council has delivered more than 500 new affordable homes, on average, annually over the past 10 years.

But due to financial pressures, the Scottish Government has cut housing allocations by over 25% from about £48 million a year in 2023/24 to about £35 million in 2024/25.

If this trend continues it would reduce the number of affordable homes to around 350 a year.

Based on the current development programme of 1,200 homes a year, the housing investment over a decade would be £2.83 billion.

The region needs to double the number of new houses planned.

To double that number over the same period, investment would rise to about £5.5 billion, of which £2.1 billion would come from private investment.

It will require “creative solutions” to find new sources of investment to meet the challenge.

It includes pension funds which have been used elsewhere to build affordable housing.

The business case for the green freeport also indicates that a potential use of non-domestic rates is on infrastructure including housing.

Legacy housing from major infrastructure projects

In addition, the council wants developers building major infrastructure developments in the area to create “legacy” housing.

This would see homes used by workers later given to local people to tackle accommodation shortages and future demand.

The council says it has held positive discussions with power giant SSEN on options including creating serviced sites and the development of empty and disused buildings.

Lessons can also be learned from other areas where urgent housing schemes were built, such as the Commonwealth Games village in Glasgow.

Michael Gove has been asked to help reduce Highland Council’s housing debt. Image PA

At the same time, the council is seeking to have at least some of its historic housing debt written off.

As of March 2023, that stood at £365.2 million, some of it inherited from former district councils and associated with a house-building programme linked to the hydro and oil industries.

Housing debt is repaid as loan charges which in 2023-24 were £26.3 million. This is expected to rise to £35.1 million in 2026-27.

The council has asked to meet Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove to discuss the UK Government’s partial writing off the debt.

A similar request has been made to Labour’s deputy leader Angela Raynor.

Social housing can boost the economy

The report says: “Any debt write-off will be essential in freeing up investment which can be directed towards increasing the supply of affordable new-build housing to meet the demands of communities, particularly those which will be affected by the anticipated increase in workers as a result of economic initiatives.”

Councillors will hear UK research from Shelter and the National Housing Federation last year showed building 90,000 social rented homes would add £51.2 billion to the economy.

The economic benefits would continue in the longer term, including savings on housing benefit, reduced homelessness, increased employment and improved healthcare.

Conversation