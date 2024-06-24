Could school bus be the answer to Oban and Dunbeg traffic mayhem?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Could school bus be the answer to Oban and Dunbeg traffic mayhem?

Pictures show gridlock at primary as cars jostle for position during drop-off times.

By Louise Glen
Parents are calling for a bus to bring pupils to school from Dunbeg to Oban.
Parents Claire Fleming and Roxy Natalia Azner are calling for a bus from Dunbeg to bring pupils to Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Parents in Oban have proposed a solution to major traffic chaos at the school gate – that Argyll and Bute Council supply a school bus.

If a bus is supplied, around 30 cars would not need to make the trip to Oban, and parents would know their children were safely at Park Primary School.

The school is at a dead end at the top of a housing scheme.

Mums say there is a regular stand-off between cars jostling to get kids to and from Park Primary School, in Dunollie, on time.

They are demanding change before the start of the new school year in August.

However, as Park Primary School is not in the catchment area of Dunbeg, it is not within Argyll and Bute Council’s remit to provide a bus.

A bus arriving at Park Primary School in Oban.
A bus bringing pupils to school at Park Primary School in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Dunbeg parents travel the three miles along the busy A85 Dunbeg to Oban before turning onto Oban Esplanade and into the Dunollie area.

The A85 is often busy in the mornings due to traffic heading to the CalMac ferry terminal, bus tours leaving or arriving in town and farmers making their way to sales at the popular mart on the far side of town.

Parents of pupils at the nearby Oban Campus, who also live in Dunbeg, can catch a bus that takes them straight to that school.

The Oban Campus bus is one of two that leave Dunbeg each morning for Oban, they are hybrid public/school transport.

‘Trying to get a solution for a year’

If Park Primary Pupils took the service bus, they would need to be dropped off on George Street, which would require a walk of around 20 minutes to the school.

A congested George Street, Oban.
One suggestion is to use the service bus into Oban. This would require a drop off in town at George Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mum Roxy Natalia Azner, who has two children in the school, aged six and 10, started a petition to find out what other parents thought. More than 110 people signed.

She said: “I have been trying to get a solution for a year.

“Where the school is, at the end of a road, there is nowhere to park. A bus would solve the issue. Everyone can see it is a problem – but no one is doing anything about it.”

She continued: “As my child had already been in Park School when we moved to Dunbeg they wanted to be with their friends.”

Bus would improve safety for children

Claire Fleming, who has children aged six and three, said: “We moved to Dunbeg last year.

“Dunbeg Primary is a good school, but my parents, who provide childcare, lived in Oban when we moved to Dunbeg, and my oldest child was already in school in Park.

“There is a service bus from Dunbeg to Oban – but it would drop children off in town and then children would need to walk to school.”

She said: “This is about the safety of the pupils arriving at Park School.”

Traffic chaos at Oban school with many cars trying to get in and out of school.
Dunbeg parents in Oban primary school call for a bus. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Another parent said: “The school is at the top of a road on a narrow bend. A new access road is required urgently.”

Neighbours of Park School say there is an accident waiting to happen into a bottleneck at the school gate, in a bid to get kids to school on time.

Sharon Duffy, who lives near Park Primary School, said: “There are huge problems with parking, and I have seen four near-misses and accidents recently.

‘Every day is a nightmare’

“The entrance to the school is on a tight bend on Kerrera Terrace and cars and minibuses regularly have to reverse around the corner when they can not see what is coming.

“Every day is a nightmare.”

Local councillor Julie McKenzie has offered round table talks after being alerted to the issue by a parent last year.

Ms McKenzie, who represents the Oban, North and Lorn ward, said: ‘I am aware that there are ongoing transport concerns for the parents in Dunbeg whose children attend Park Primary School, as I have been in dialogue with a parent who raised a petition some time ago and had provided responses from the council on concerns raised.

A bus trying to get into school in Oban.
The ‘official’ school bus struggles to take the corner into school in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“Last year and more recently I offered to hold a meeting for parents, to hear any concerns and seek resolution; however, there was no uptake at those times.

“Having received several emails from parents yesterday, I’ll be responding to them all directly to let them know that the offer still stands.”

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council confirmed there was “ample capacity” at Dunbeg Primary.

She said: “Parents living in Dunbeg, who choose to have children attending Park Primary and not their nearest school, are doing so on a placing request.

“As part of that request, parents must agree and organise their own transport arrangements.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The A9 between Calvine and Blair Atholl.
Motorcyclist, 63, dies after A9 crash in the Highlands
A 2019 performance of John McGrath's 1973 play, The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil
Angus Peter Campbell: 50 years on from The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black,…
a82 near corran where the crash occured
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital following crash on A82 near Corran
Saving Wildcats have shared footage of wildcat kittens in the cairngorms.
WATCH: Wildcat kittens born in Cairngorms in 'major milestone'
Footpath
Hunt for man who exposed himself to woman on Inverness footpath
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a cocaine gangster and a kitten torturer
Breaking news image.
Biker, 35, dies in crash on A82 in Glencoe
Angus MacDonald hopes to spring a surprise. Image: DC Thomson
Election Spotlight: Lib Dems dream of Highland fling as Ian Blackford steps down
A9 at Daviot
Part of A9 Inverness to Perth road blocked due to collision near Highland capital
Tore roundabout.
Parts of A835 between Inverness and Ullapool closed due to 'multiple incidents'

Conversation