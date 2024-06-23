Biker, 35, dies in crash on A82 in Glencoe

A 35-year-old biker has died following a crash on the A82 at Glencoe yesterday afternoon.

Police and emergency services rushed to a section of the busy road between Altnafeadh and Glencoe at around 12:20pm on Saturday, June 22.

Sadly, a man who was riding a red Ducati Supersport 950S motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for nearly five hours and reopened at around 6:30pm.

Appeal for information following A82 fatal crash at Glencoe

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“His family has asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and have information, including dash-cam, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.

“Our enquiries suggest a motorist who may have witnessed what happened stopped at the scene but has not yet spoken to officers.

“We are keen to speak to them as they may hold vital information.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1603 of Saturday, 22 June, 2024.