‘I’ve had a close call’: Sea kayaker who struggled in water for 90 minutes thanks island rescue teams who rushed to his aid

Roland Arnison was travelling solo around the west coast when he got into difficulty off the Hebridean island of Coll.

Roland Arnison
Roland Arnison took ill after trying to rescue his kayak from the sea. Image: Roland Arnison.
By Louise Glen

An experienced kayaker who spent 90 minutes swimming against the tide off a Hebridean island has said he is lucky to be alive.

Expedition leader and filmmaker Roland Arnison, 54, has praised the emergency services and islanders who came to his aid when he got into difficulty on the coast of Coll, west of the Isle of Mull.

The incident happened on June 21 after his sea kayak was swept out to sea, resulting in him entering the water to fetch it back.

Since April, Mr Arnison has been travelling solo around the west coast.

He is researching Scotland’s sea bird species, recording their calls as part of his project ‘Call of the Loon’.

Roland Arnison on his red sea kayak
Roland Arnison on his red sea kayak. Image: Roland Arnison

‘The current was stronger than I expected’

Roland told The Press and Journal that as soon as he got into the water, he quickly realised he was not going to be able to reach his kayak and the expedition kit he had on board.

“I assessed the situation carefully and thought I could get to the kayak, which was about 300 yards out,” he explained.

“I didn’t want to lose the kayak, as it is my home and my transport on this expedition. My kit is also worth thousands of pounds.

“I made a floatation device with a plastic sandwich tub and a dry sack and I headed out into the water. I thought even if it had moved another 50 yards, I would be able to reach it.

“But when I was in the sea, I realised the current was stronger than I expected and that I was not going to reach the kayak and I turned back.”

He ended up being in the water for an hour and a half.

He said: “I was struggling and finally got hold of a shallow rock and pulled myself out.

“I was doing backstroke and trying to get back to shore.

“My legs were very strong, I am so thankful for them – they saved my life.”

Emergency services rush to Roland’s aid

While his memory is “fuzzy”, he vaguely remembers getting back onshore and into his tent.

He phoned his partner, Louise Webb, who was back home in Devon.

She realised Roland was “not making any sense and in serious trouble”, and called the coastguard in Stornoway.

“Louise told me to phone the coastguard too,” he said.

“They took our calls seriously and sent the coastguard rescue team, coastguard helicopter, the local doctor and the lifeboat from Tobermory.

“I thought I was in control. However, my memory and perception were flawed because of the extreme cold.

“In my mind, all was well. But I was disorientated and did not know where I was.”

Roland Arnison with his sea kayak kit.
Roland with his sea kayak kit. Image: Roland Arnison

The coastguard team from the island arrived along with a helicopter from Prestwick.

The team spent 45 minutes with Roland, and it was clear to them he had hypothermia and had been injured on the rocks.

He said: “I must have been clamouring and falling over the rocks as I was cut and bruised.

“They encouraged me to stay on the island in a bed and breakfast so they could keep an eye on me.”

Roland added: “Was I embarrassed? Yes.

“I felt like I made a mistake in not keeping (the kayak) above the high water line while I packed.”

Roland Arnison pictured with his camera and a boom at the side of his kayak.
Roland is a filmmaker who is recording the sounds of birds on the west coast of Scotland. Image: Roland Arnison

Roland stayed at Tigh na Mara guesthouse and describes his host, Ciara Evans, as “incredible”.

While he recuperated on the island, he said he did not sleep “at all”.

“I was bruised all over. When I came out on the rocks I had fallen and stumbled but I didn’t notice the cuts at the time,” he said.

“Caira gave me endless cups of tea. She then recruited her friends and fishermen to try and find my kayak.”

Search launched for Roland’s sea kayak

Local fishermen and yacht friends on Facebook got involved in the search. Ciara even got a friend with a jet ski to go out and look.

Roland continued: “I thought it would be near the north-west of Coll, on one of the small isles or smashed up on rocks.

“I was sanguine. I didn’t want this expedition to end – it is meaningful to me.”

Amazingly, and much to Roland’s surprise, the kayak was found within two days by two paddlers off the coast of Sleat on the Isle of Skye.

Roland Arnison on his kayak.
Roland Arnison has been on his research project since April. Image: Roland Arnison.

Roland tried not to get too excited, fearing all his kit onboard the kayak would be lost.

But incredibly, while some “bits and pieces” of equipment were missing, his ID was onboard.

“We are blessed with such excellent search and rescue services in Scotland. I am so grateful they took my situation so seriously and sent help. I have never known effort like it,” he said.

“I have had a close call and got away from it with my life. The coastguard, the RNLI, the people of Coll, the seafaring community, the Coll doctor, everyone – thank you, thank you, thank you.

“In my heart, this is where I belong. I love Scotland.”

 

