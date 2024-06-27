Callum the stag’s teeth rotted by ‘inappropriate diet’ in lead up to death, according to expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Callum the stag’s teeth rotted by ‘inappropriate diet’ in lead up to death, according to expert

A report has laid bare the health of Torridon's local "celebrity" when he was put down last week.

By Graham Fleming
Callum the stag
Callum was a wild red deer stag that lived in Torridon. Image: Shutterstock.

An “inappropriate diet” rotted the teeth of a famous Highlands red deer stag in the lead up to his death.

‘Callum’ the stag, who lived in Torridon, was also suffering from ‘abdominal distention’ as a result of a poor diet.

He had to euthanised last week due “poor health”, to the dismay of locals.

Many people had become concerned about his health, with some saying he had become “very thin” over the winter.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) said there was no other option but to put “humanely” put him down.

Callum was sadly put down last week. Image: Howard Swindells

At more than 20 years old, Callum lived longer than most of his species and had numerous health complications.

Experts for the NTS they “cannot say that it was public feeding which directly led to Callum being put down”. He was also 20 years old, which is older than wild red deer usually reach.

He also had complications including arthritis.

However, a veterinary report states that an “inappropriate diet” had impacted his teeth, which were mostly missing as deer regurgitate food to aid with digestion.

The report also stated that he had “abdominal distention”, meaning that the fibrous material he was eating was being poorly digested.

In addition, “loose faecal material” was most likely the result of “his poor diet”.

Putting stag Callum down was ‘kindest option’

An NTS spokesperson said: “We are saddened to say that following expert vet advice, Callum the stag, who was often found in the car park at Torridon, has had to be humanely put down.

“We know that many in the community, and visitors too, will be sorry to hear this.

Callum the stag
Callum the Stag looking down a Highlands road. Image: Shutterstock.

“As a conservation charity, we take our responsibilities for animal welfare seriously and the advice was that this was the kindest option.”

“The expert vet assessment found that Callum was suffering pain and discomfort as a result of poor body condition, poor coat condition and arthritis.”

Feeding can ’cause unhealthy dependency’

The British Deer Society (BDS) warns people against feeding any kind of deer.

Online resources, published by the BDS reads: “Deer are great opportunists and some, especially those in parks or popular tourist spots, can quickly learn to overcome a natural fear of man in return for an easy mouthful or two.

“Regrettably, feeding deer and other wild animals can encourage an unhealthy dependency as well as having other potential consequences.

“All deer, even those accustomed to humans, are essentially wild animals.

“There have been instances when deer have developed unnatural levels of assertiveness after learning to accept food from human hands.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Man who died in Oban named locally as Doc MacArthur. Image: Facebook.
Man who died in Oban lorry tragedy named locally as tributes paid to 'one-of-a-kind…
Having a window into Scotland’s remotest communities is eye-opening for mainlanders. Image: Aastels/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Unique duality of Scotland's islands must be protected
The collision happened on the A87. Image: Taylor Smith
Caravan crashes through A87 fence after 'toppling due to high winds'
Breaking news logo
Smoke billows over Alness following car fire
The St Duthus graveyard memorials have split as they toppled over by vandals
'It's sickening': Tain cemetery gravestones toppled over by vandals
Police are investigating at the scene on George Street in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man dies following collision with lorry in Oban town centre
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Susan Hendrickson died following an altercation with her sister who is now accused of her culpable homicide Picture shows; Susan Hendrickson. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman who died following alleged altercation with sister did not feel safe, says ex-husband
Douglas Ross with polling station sign behind.
Election Spotlight: Why shadow of Douglas Ross still looms large in Moray West, Nairn…
Roland Arnison
'I've had a close call': Sea kayaker who struggled in water for 90 minutes…
A blonde woman and a grey-haired man holding a fiddle looking at the camera standing side-by-side in a pub.
How music, whisky and culture helped rejuvenate a tired side of Inverness city centre…

Conversation