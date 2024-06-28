TV vet reveals inside story of how Highland Wildlife Park’s escaped monkey was caught

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV vet reveals inside story of how Highland Wildlife Park’s escaped monkey was caught

Dr Scott Miller's footage reveals a behind-the-scenes perspective of the intense operation to catch the macaque.

Dr Miller and Honshu
Dr Miller accompanied professionals on a journey to rescue the missing monkey. Image: RZSS/Rescue Vet
By Ena Saracevic

TV vet Scott Miller has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the recapture of  Highland Wildlife Park’s escapee monkey Honshu.

The Japanese macaque fled his enclosure in the early hours of January 28, sparking a widespread search operation in the Kincraig area.

This Morning’s resident vet Dr Scott Miller accompanied Highland Wildlife Park operations manager Keith Gilchrist and his team on their mission to safely recapture Honshu.

Dr Scot Miller with dogs
Dr Scott Miller is popular on This Morning. Image: Rescue Vet

In a new YouTube video, Dr Miller emphasised the “great technology” used to track the macaque including drones with thermal imaging and heat-seeking binoculars.

He said: “We’re using drones to try and find him. There’s heat-seeking binoculars too.

“There’s lots of great tech and lots of amazing people working on this.

“They’re just hoping that although they have got people with dart guns ready, the terrain’s pretty difficult to navigate. So they’re hoping he might just come back.”

Special technology assisted the search

The thrilling video shows how the team chose to “divide and conquer” as their tactic to capture the monkey.

A specialist drone operator, Ben, volunteered alongside the staff to assist in the search.

Ben managed to track Honshu’s location for 45 minutes.

However, due to the macaque being surrounded by dense forest, it was impossible for the team to use the tranquiliser gun effectively.

In February, the P&J created a timeline featuring Honshu’s route and the efforts it took to catch him.

Dr Miller featured a segment talking about the ‘whistle and feed’ tactic used to try and lure out Honshu.

Keith said: “The whole troupe of macaques have been conditioned to come running for food when they hear us blowing a whistle at certain times of the day.

“It’s called a recall. So if anything’s ever going on, we can quickly get them inside.

“We’ve been relying on that a bit when there’s been sightings close by. We’ll do a whistle and feed in the hopes that he’s able to hear it and that condition kicks in and brings him home.”

The video features the team using thermal imaging binoculars as they try to spot the missing macaque.

Despite seeing red squirrels, herons and pigeons, Honshu was nowhere to be found.

The team went back to the Highland Wildlife Park to plan their next move.

Upon their arrival, Keith received a phone call with the whole team waiting in anticipation. He then announced that Honshu had been sighted.

The capture

Dr Scott Miller narrates: “This is the first chance the team has to use the tranquiliser dart as Honshu is in a safe enclosed area of a local garden helping himself to a bird feeder.”

Drones and thermal imaging cameras were used to help the specialist darting team at Honshu’s location.

Drone footage and CCTV show Honshu’s movement around the garden.

An intense build-up happened as the tranquiliser team prepared to shoot and Honshu is then finally caught after days of searching.

Dr Scott with Honshu the monkey outside his enclosure
Dr Scott with Honshu. Image: Rescue Vet
Honshu has now been moved to Edinburgh Zoo. Image: Highland Wildlife Park.

In the end, it was a Yorkshire pudding left in an Insh garden that lured Honshu out from hiding.

 

Honshu was checked over by the team and was found to be in great health.

At the end of the video, Dr Miller said: “It’s a real coordinated team effort. It was good and with a great result. He’s back and he’s safe.”

Having caused “too much trouble” in the Highlands, keepers opted to move Honshu and a few members of his former troop to Edinburgh Zoo to facilitate the creation of a new bachelor group.

The full video on Dr Scott Miller’s channel Rescue Vet can be watched here.

