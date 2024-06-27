Blow for Wick as last bank in town to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blow for Wick as last bank in town to close

The closure is being blamed on a rise in online banking.

By Chris Cromar
Bank of Scotland in Wick is set to close. Image: Google Maps
Bank of Scotland in Wick is set to close. Image: Google Maps

The last remaining bank in Wick is set to close.

Bank of Scotland, on Bridge Street, will shut on June 25 2025 due to a rise in online banking.

It’s the Caithness town’s only physical bank, and instead will be ‘replaced’ with a ‘banking hub’.

Bank of Scotland sign.
Bank of Scotland made the announcement today.

A Bank of Scotland community banker will attend the hub one day a week to help customers bank in person.

Exact details, including the location, have yet to be revealed.

The nearest alternative Bank of Scotland is 20 miles away in Thurso.

Revealing their reasons for the closure, Bank of Scotland said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch.

“Most customers are now using our mobile banking app, internet banking or calling us instead. This means they are using branches, including our Wick branch much less.

“Because of this, we’ll be closing our Wick branch.”

‘Everyday banking tasks’

Announcing plans for a new banking hub, Bank of Scotland added: “Banking Hubs are shared banking spaces on the high street operated by the Post Office.

“They are open Monday to Friday.

“Customers of all major banks and building societies can use them to do their
everyday banking tasks.

“Our community banker will be at the banking hub one day a week, so you can
come in and do your banking in person.”

Thurso town centre.
Wick’s nearest Bank of Scotland branch will be in Thurso.

Figures show that the number of customers using the Wick branch has declined since 2019, falling by around 30%, although ATM actions have risen.

Over half of customers are over the age of 55, according to Bank of Scotland figures, with only 4% being aged 18 or under.

Wick bank closures

Since Royal Bank of Scotland first closed its Wick branch in May 2018, Clydesdale Bank and TSB have also since shut, with Virgin Money closing its doors two years ago.

The nearest Bank of Scotland branch to Wick after its closure will be 21 miles to the north in Thurso, while the town will still have two ATMs.

