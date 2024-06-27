Blow for Wick as last bank in town to close

The last remaining bank in Wick is set to close.

Bank of Scotland, on Bridge Street, will shut on June 25 2025 due to a rise in online banking.

It’s the Caithness town’s only physical bank, and instead will be ‘replaced’ with a ‘banking hub’.

A Bank of Scotland community banker will attend the hub one day a week to help customers bank in person.

Exact details, including the location, have yet to be revealed.

The nearest alternative Bank of Scotland is 20 miles away in Thurso.

Revealing their reasons for the closure, Bank of Scotland said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch.

“Most customers are now using our mobile banking app, internet banking or calling us instead. This means they are using branches, including our Wick branch much less.

“Because of this, we’ll be closing our Wick branch.”

‘Everyday banking tasks’

Announcing plans for a new banking hub, Bank of Scotland added: “Banking Hubs are shared banking spaces on the high street operated by the Post Office.

“They are open Monday to Friday.

“Customers of all major banks and building societies can use them to do their

everyday banking tasks.

“Our community banker will be at the banking hub one day a week, so you can

come in and do your banking in person.”

Figures show that the number of customers using the Wick branch has declined since 2019, falling by around 30%, although ATM actions have risen.

Over half of customers are over the age of 55, according to Bank of Scotland figures, with only 4% being aged 18 or under.

Wick bank closures

Since Royal Bank of Scotland first closed its Wick branch in May 2018, Clydesdale Bank and TSB have also since shut, with Virgin Money closing its doors two years ago.

The nearest Bank of Scotland branch to Wick after its closure will be 21 miles to the north in Thurso, while the town will still have two ATMs.