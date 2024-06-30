Picturesque former home of muesli tycoon on Isle of Lewis goes on sale for £1 million

The former home of a muesli tycoon in the Outer Hebrides has gone on sale for £1 million.

Nicholas Barnard has recently listed his four-bedroom holiday retreat in the stunning Timsgarry on the west coast of Lewis.

The large wooden construction, named ‘Writer’s House’ boasts beautiful views over the Uig sands and other scenery.

Mr Barnard, along with his wife, founded the Rude Health brand, a successful London-based business selling milk alternatives and cereals, in 2005.

He purchased the site in 2013 for £70,000, when it was de-crofted to make room for the trendy getaway.

However, it is understood that the property, after taking several years to build, has seen little use over the past year.

Now Mr. Barnard has made the property available for sale through London property agents The Modern House.

The guide price for the house has been set at an eye-watering £995,000.

Lewis Writer’s House based on ‘stunning stretch of land’

The description reads: “Timsgarry is on the Isle of Lewis, part of Scotland’s Outer Hebrides.

“Its coarsely luscious landscape is balanced by soft, white sandy beaches that stretch around the island’s extremities, where a multitude of water-based activities can be sought.

“The island is known for its mountains, most notably Clisham, which is the highest mountain in the Outer Hebrides at a staggering 799 metres tall.

“A complex ecosystem means that wildflowers flourish in the area including the Scottish bluebell, the Hebridean spotted orchid and bird’s foot trefoil.

“Uig Beach is a stunning stretch of land known for the discovery of the Lewis Chessmen, a Viking chess set found in a stony chamber of the beach.

“An ornithological paradise, the area has plenty of opportunities to spot golden eagles, buzzards, merlins and peregrine falcons”.

“The famous tufts of the Highland cows are often seen grazing and, sometimes, dipping in the brisk sea”.