Picturesque former home of muesli tycoon on Isle of Lewis goes on sale for £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Picturesque former home of muesli tycoon on Isle of Lewis goes on sale for £1 million

Nicholas Barnard is selling his four-bedroom holiday home in Timsgarry at Uig, on the west coast of Lewis.

The fancy getaway comes at a price. Image: The Modern House.
The fancy getaway comes at a price. Image: The Modern House.
By Graham Fleming and Mike Merritt

The former home of a muesli tycoon in the Outer Hebrides has gone on sale for £1 million.

Nicholas Barnard has recently listed his four-bedroom holiday retreat in the stunning Timsgarry on the west coast of Lewis.

The large wooden construction, named ‘Writer’s House’ boasts beautiful views over the Uig sands and other scenery.

The guide price has been set at £995,000. Image: The Modern House
The stunning views on offer. Image: The Modern House
The property’s outdoor patio. Image: The Modern House

Mr Barnard, along with his wife, founded the Rude Health brand, a successful London-based business selling milk alternatives and cereals, in 2005.

He purchased the site in 2013 for £70,000, when it was de-crofted to make room for the trendy getaway.

However, it is understood that the property, after taking several years to build, has seen little use over the past year.

The dining and living room area. Image: The Modern House
The home also boasts a fireplace for cosy winter nights. Image: The Modern House
The kitchen area. Image: The Modern House
Windows allow for plenty of light within the downstairs area. Image: The Modern House
The downstairs hallway leading into the kitchen/dining room. Image: The Modern House

Now Mr. Barnard has made the property available for sale through London property agents The Modern House.

The guide price for the house has been set at an eye-watering £995,000.

Lewis Writer’s House based on ‘stunning stretch of land’

The description reads: “Timsgarry is on the Isle of Lewis, part of Scotland’s Outer Hebrides.

“Its coarsely luscious landscape is balanced by soft, white sandy beaches that stretch around the island’s extremities, where a multitude of water-based activities can be sought.

A staircase leads up to the attic. Image: The Modern House
An upstairs seating area. Image: The Modern House
The downstairs bathroom. Image: The Modern House

“The island is known for its mountains, most notably Clisham, which is the highest mountain in the Outer Hebrides at a staggering 799 metres tall.

“A complex ecosystem means that wildflowers flourish in the area including the Scottish bluebell, the Hebridean spotted orchid and bird’s foot trefoil.

“Uig Beach is a stunning stretch of land known for the discovery of the Lewis Chessmen, a Viking chess set found in a stony chamber of the beach.

The master bedroom. Image: The Modern House
One of the property’s four bedrooms. Image: The Modern House
An outdoor shed is also included. Image: The Modern House

“An ornithological paradise, the area has plenty of opportunities to spot golden eagles, buzzards, merlins and peregrine falcons”.

“The famous tufts of the Highland cows are often seen grazing and, sometimes, dipping in the brisk sea”.

More from Highlands & Islands

Dr Miller and Honshu
TV vet reveals inside story of how Highland Wildlife Park's escaped monkey was caught
Illustration by Hands of God next to the photo that inspired it
Isle of Lewis man's kind gesture during Euro 2024 immortalised in artwork
Salmon Scotland chairman Atholl Duncan.
Salmon Scotland's chairman makes general-election plea
Susan Hendrickson died following an alleged altercation with her sister. Image: Facebook
Inverness death trial hears post-mortem showed 'no evidence of an assault'
Bank of Scotland in Wick is set to close. Image: Google Maps
Blow for Wick as last bank in town to close
Man who died in Oban named locally as Doc MacArthur. Image: Facebook.
Man who died in Oban lorry tragedy named locally as tributes paid to 'one-of-a-kind…
Having a window into Scotland’s remotest communities is eye-opening for mainlanders. Image: Aastels/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Unique duality of Scotland's islands must be protected
Callum the stag
Callum the stag's teeth rotted by 'inappropriate diet' in lead up to death, according…
The collision happened on the A87. Image: Taylor Smith
Caravan crashes through A87 fence after 'toppling due to high winds'
West Newfield Park, Alness.
Smoke billows over Alness following car fire

Conversation