Search under way for missing police dog near Loch Ness

Officers are asking for the public’s help after one of their own, police dog Fergie, went missing near Loch Ness yesterday.

PD Fergie was being walked north of Polmaily House around 10am on June 30 when a deer bolted in front of her and ran off.

Officers searched the surrounding area near the A831 road, but despite their best efforts, they could not locate her.

She is a black and tan three-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd.

CI Gordon Fotheringham, Police Dog Unit lead for the North, said: “This is a regular walking route for PD Fergie and for her to run off is out of character.

“Concerns are growing that she may be injured and unable to respond when called.

“Searches are underway and officers are in the area. We are asking anyone who sees her to get in touch.

“PD Fergie is a trained police dog and while she has a friendly nature she may not react to the public in the same way that other dogs would.

“If you see her stand still and engage in a normal manner as you would with any dog by speaking to her. She may stand and bark and this is normal behaviour for a trained police dog.

“Our advice is not to run towards or away from PD Fergie under any circumstances. If you see her call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0056 of Monday, July 1.”