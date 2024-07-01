Search under way for missing police dog near Loch Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search under way for missing police dog near Loch Ness

PD Fergie was being walked north of Polmaily House on Sunday morning when she ran off.

By Ross Hempseed
PD Fergie is missing. Image: Police Scotland.
PD Fergie is missing. Image: Police Scotland.

Officers are asking for the public’s help after one of their own, police dog Fergie, went missing near Loch Ness yesterday.

PD Fergie was being walked north of Polmaily House around 10am on June 30 when a deer bolted in front of her and ran off.

Officers searched the surrounding area near the A831 road, but despite their best efforts, they could not locate her.

She is a black and tan three-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd.

CI Gordon Fotheringham, Police Dog Unit lead for the North, said: “This is a regular walking route for PD Fergie and for her to run off is out of character.

“Concerns are growing that she may be injured and unable to respond when called.

“Searches are underway and officers are in the area. We are asking anyone who sees her to get in touch.

“PD Fergie is a trained police dog and while she has a friendly nature she may not react to the public in the same way that other dogs would.

“If you see her stand still and engage in a normal manner as you would with any dog by speaking to her. She may stand and bark and this is normal behaviour for a trained police dog.

“Our advice is not to run towards or away from PD Fergie under any circumstances. If you see her call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0056 of Monday, July 1.”

