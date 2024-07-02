‘We are united in grief’: Family of Oban crash victim pay tribute as police investigation continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We are united in grief’: Family of Oban crash victim pay tribute as police investigation continues

Douglas MacArthur died following a collision involving a lorry in Oban last week.

By Ross Hempseed
Douglas MacArthur died last week in Oban.
Douglas MacArthur died last week in Oban. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.

The family of well-known Oban man Douglas MacArthur have paid tribute to their “much-loved brother and uncle”.

Douglas – known to many as Doc – was a regular face seen around the West Coast town, often at his favourite pub Aulay’s.

The 59-year-old died following a collision with a lorry on George Street in Oban in the early hours of Thursday, June 27.

His body was found at around 2am on a stretch of the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road within the Pennyfuir area.

Following the collision, police traced the driver and inquiries remain ongoing.

Police have formally identified the man as Douglas MacArthur, with his family paying tribute to him.

Oban crash victim named as Douglas MacArthur
Man who died in Oban named as Doc MacArthur. Image: Facebook.

A statement released through Police Scotland said: “The family is positively touched by all the messages of condolences and personal tributes to their much-loved brother and uncle.

“Doc (as he was more commonly known) was obviously held in high regard throughout the local community and beyond, who are united in grief.”

Since the collision, hundreds have spoken of their affection for Doc as a funny, warm and consistent presence in Oban throughout his life.

Inspector Roy McCarney, from the Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Douglas’ family and friends at this difficult time.

“Officers continue to offer support as our investigations progress.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances. I’d ask anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, to please come forward.”

Conversation