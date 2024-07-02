‘We are united in grief’: Family of Oban crash victim pay tribute as police investigation continues

The family of well-known Oban man Douglas MacArthur have paid tribute to their “much-loved brother and uncle”.

Douglas – known to many as Doc – was a regular face seen around the West Coast town, often at his favourite pub Aulay’s.

The 59-year-old died following a collision with a lorry on George Street in Oban in the early hours of Thursday, June 27.

His body was found at around 2am on a stretch of the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road within the Pennyfuir area.

Following the collision, police traced the driver and inquiries remain ongoing.

Police have formally identified the man as Douglas MacArthur, with his family paying tribute to him.

A statement released through Police Scotland said: “The family is positively touched by all the messages of condolences and personal tributes to their much-loved brother and uncle.

“Doc (as he was more commonly known) was obviously held in high regard throughout the local community and beyond, who are united in grief.”

Since the collision, hundreds have spoken of their affection for Doc as a funny, warm and consistent presence in Oban throughout his life.

Inspector Roy McCarney, from the Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Douglas’ family and friends at this difficult time.

“Officers continue to offer support as our investigations progress.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances. I’d ask anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, to please come forward.”