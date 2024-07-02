Readers divided over £40 campervan and motorhome pass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Readers divided over £40 campervan and motorhome pass

Some said the pass was an "excellent idea, while others called it "ridiculous".

By Ena Saracevic
A motorhome on the NC500.
A motorhome on the NC500.

Press and Journal readers have reacted after the announcement of a voluntary scheme open to all campervan and motorhome users travelling across the Highlands.

A new voluntary scheme that will deliver ‘sustainable tourism’ is now open to all campervan and motorhome users travelling across the Highlands.

For a fee of £40, users will be able to sign up for the seven-day membership.

The scheme has the aim of funding sustainable and responsible tourism in the Highlands.

Travellers who opt for the new seven-day pass will have access to scheme benefits that will support continued improvements to services such as public toilets, wastewater infrastructure, and environmental and ecological protections.

Those touring the region in motorhomes can now pay £40 for a week pass. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook.

The cost of the weekly pass will also provide inclusive overnight parking in specified carparks throughout the region.

After the news broke, readers took to social media to express their opinions about the new Highland campervan and motorhome pass.

Some hailed the pass as a “great idea,” meanwhile sceptics questioned whether it would last…

‘I hope folks do the right thing’ and pay for Highlands campervan pass

Rachel Diddydoll commented: “Fantastic idea. If promoted to the same extent as the NC500 I hope folks do the right thing and contribute.”

Maureen Black said: “Excellent idea but don’t know how it will work.”

Roselyn Fletcher said the scheme should be replicated and commented: “Should be the same in Lossie.”

“As a Scottish motorhome owner who often visits the Highlands, I’d happily pay this. Seems like a good idea.” Noanie Sam Heffron commented.

“Have NO interest at all in staying on campsites. We do a lot of hillwalking, so usually use forestry car parks and/or private carparks near the mountains we want to visit.

“They generally have a set charge for overnighting, or a voluntary donation box.

“We don’t clog up lay-bys, we don’t dump rubbish or toilet waste, we don’t get in anyone’s way, we stay in places where overnighting is permitted. Never had any complaints from anyone.”

Campervans on a road
Campervans and motorhomes will be able to purchase a voluntary pass.

‘Goodbye Highlands, it was good knowing you’

“I am 100% behind that things need to change, but as a campervan owner from Scotland, where do the charges end?” Jason Wilson commented.

“There must be a better way than to just keep taxing us more and more.”

Sally Bail said: “As a van camper, why am I giving less to the local economy than someone renting a holiday let from a person who lives in, say, Manchester?

“I buy food, diesel, other necessities locally. I eat out at local restaurants and cafes, when I can find them.

“There is very little infrastructure, the weather is usually awful, and the sea is cold… add in unwelcoming locals, and I can think of many places I would prefer to visit.

“Goodbye Highlands, it was good knowing you.”

Clayton Mead doubted that anyone would pay and said: “Who’s voluntarily going to pay £40 extra for their jaunt to the Highlands?! Another waste of taxpayers money.”

Meanwhile, Greg Grant added: “Asking a group renowned for being tight and selfish to voluntarily pay and ‘contribute’ seems set for failure.”

Conversation