Readers divided over £40 campervan and motorhome pass

A new voluntary scheme that will deliver ‘sustainable tourism’ is now open to all campervan and motorhome users travelling across the Highlands.

For a fee of £40, users will be able to sign up for the seven-day membership.

The scheme has the aim of funding sustainable and responsible tourism in the Highlands.

Travellers who opt for the new seven-day pass will have access to scheme benefits that will support continued improvements to services such as public toilets, wastewater infrastructure, and environmental and ecological protections.

The cost of the weekly pass will also provide inclusive overnight parking in specified carparks throughout the region.

After the news broke, readers took to social media to express their opinions about the new Highland campervan and motorhome pass.

Some hailed the pass as a “great idea,” meanwhile sceptics questioned whether it would last…

‘I hope folks do the right thing’ and pay for Highlands campervan pass

Rachel Diddydoll commented: “Fantastic idea. If promoted to the same extent as the NC500 I hope folks do the right thing and contribute.”

Maureen Black said: “Excellent idea but don’t know how it will work.”

Roselyn Fletcher said the scheme should be replicated and commented: “Should be the same in Lossie.”

“As a Scottish motorhome owner who often visits the Highlands, I’d happily pay this. Seems like a good idea.” Noanie Sam Heffron commented.

“Have NO interest at all in staying on campsites. We do a lot of hillwalking, so usually use forestry car parks and/or private carparks near the mountains we want to visit.

“They generally have a set charge for overnighting, or a voluntary donation box.

“We don’t clog up lay-bys, we don’t dump rubbish or toilet waste, we don’t get in anyone’s way, we stay in places where overnighting is permitted. Never had any complaints from anyone.”

‘Goodbye Highlands, it was good knowing you’

“I am 100% behind that things need to change, but as a campervan owner from Scotland, where do the charges end?” Jason Wilson commented.

“There must be a better way than to just keep taxing us more and more.”

Sally Bail said: “As a van camper, why am I giving less to the local economy than someone renting a holiday let from a person who lives in, say, Manchester?

“I buy food, diesel, other necessities locally. I eat out at local restaurants and cafes, when I can find them.

“There is very little infrastructure, the weather is usually awful, and the sea is cold… add in unwelcoming locals, and I can think of many places I would prefer to visit.

“Goodbye Highlands, it was good knowing you.”

Clayton Mead doubted that anyone would pay and said: “Who’s voluntarily going to pay £40 extra for their jaunt to the Highlands?! Another waste of taxpayers money.”

Meanwhile, Greg Grant added: “Asking a group renowned for being tight and selfish to voluntarily pay and ‘contribute’ seems set for failure.”