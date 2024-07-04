A9 closed after two-vehicle crash near Dunrobin Castle

The A9 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash near Dunrobin Castle.

The Inverness to Thurso road is shut between Golspie and Brora following the incident at around 12.28pm.

Police and firefighters are currently in attendance.

The severity of any injuries is unknown.

Firefighters called to A9 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was made aware of the crash shortly before 12.30pm.

One appliance from Golspie was dispatched to the scene, around 1.6 miles away.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 12.18pm on Thursday, July 4, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A9, at Dunrobin, Golspie.

“Emergency services are at the scene and drivers are advised to use an alternative route.”

The road remains closed as emergency crews remain at the scene.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and seek an alternative route.

According to Traffic Scotland: “The A9 is restricted in both directions at Dunrobin Castle due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use caution in the area and expect longer than normal travelling times.”

