A9 closed after two-vehicle crash near Dunrobin Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 closed after two-vehicle crash near Dunrobin Castle

The A9 is closed between Golspie and Brora.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news logo
Image: DC Thomson.

The A9 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash near Dunrobin Castle.

The Inverness to Thurso road is shut between Golspie and Brora following the incident at around 12.28pm.

Police and firefighters are currently in attendance.

The severity of any injuries is unknown.

Firefighters called to A9 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was made aware of the crash shortly before 12.30pm.

One appliance from Golspie was dispatched to the scene, around 1.6 miles away.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 12.18pm on Thursday, July 4, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A9, at Dunrobin, Golspie.

“Emergency services are at the scene and drivers are advised to use an alternative route.”

The road remains closed as emergency crews remain at the scene.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and seek an alternative route.

According to Traffic Scotland: “The A9 is restricted in both directions at Dunrobin Castle due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use caution in the area and expect longer than normal travelling times.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

The allure of the Highlands is not lost on the rich and powerful of the world. Image: DC Thomson/William Conran/ PA Wire.
19 famous faces with links to the Highlands
The McCready family and their minivan with its smashed window.
A9 'hit-and-run' left Highland family covered in cuts and broken glass
Traffic on A96 in Nairn.
The town desperate for a bypass: Why Nairn drivers want the A96 out of…
Lynn and Darren Redfern. And an image of campervans.
'We can't compete and shouldn't have to': Highland campsite owners 'absolutely livid' at new…
Gillian Galloway, of Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Gillian Galloway: North firms must innovate to survive
Sarah Hobbs is being denied a vote because of postal delays.
‘Women lost lives for this right’: Aviemore voter's anger at being denied a say…
Jane Forey, right, was acquitted of killing her sister Susan Hendrickson. Image: Facebook
'I can now start to grieve': Highland woman's relief as jury acquits her of…
A motorhome on the NC500.
Readers divided over £40 campervan and motorhome pass
Craig Menzies was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow
Former Boys Brigade leader who preyed on young victims in Highlands is jailed
Douglas Macarthur on bike and police at scene of crash
'We are united in grief': Family of Oban crash victim pay tribute as police…

Conversation