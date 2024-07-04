Dubai billionaire ruler given the go-ahead to build EIGHTH house on sprawling Highland estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dubai billionaire ruler given the go-ahead to build EIGHTH house on sprawling Highland estate

The new lodge will have five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a lounge, dining room and a snug area.

Sheikh Mahktoum gets permission to build eighth home on Highland estate. Image: PA/Highland Council
By Reporter

The billionaire ruler of Dubai has won permission to build an eighth house on his Scottish Highland estate.

Representatives for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum lodged plans to erect a five-bedroom home on the Inverinate Estate to accommodate visiting family and friends.

The 74-year-old bought the 63,000-acre estate in Wester Ross, on the picturesque banks of Loch Duichmore than 20 years ago.

It already boasts three helipads, a hunting lodge and a pool.

An application was submitted to Highland Council for an eighth home in January whilst a separate application for a seventh property was submitted last year.

Plans show the new lodge will have five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a lounge, dining room and a snug area.

Inverinate estate. Image: Peter Jolly.

A design statement for the eighth home, included with the application, submitted to Highland Council in January, reads: “The visitors of Inverinate estate typically travel in large groups of immediate and extended family and friends.

“In recent years their travel to Inverinate has been limited by lack of accommodation.

“This application seeks to enhance that accommodation by forming a new dwelling.

“The proposed design has sought to sensitively place a modest dwelling house into an area of land which is well hidden from view.”

Representatives for the Sheikh argue the house will have ‘minimal impact’ on trees and habitats as it will sit on an existing area of grass.

A loch view of the ruler’s estate. Image: Sheikh al-Maktoum/ Highland Council

The estate is on the coast of Loch Duich, which is a special area of conservation, and is home to large mammals including red deer, Eurasian otter, pipistrelle, west European hedgehog, bank vole, wood mouse, and harbour seals.

The Sheikh of Dubai, who is one of the UK’s biggest landowners and world’s richest men, normally travels to the property once or twice a year.

Highland Council has ruled the development at Inverinate was ‘acceptable’ on the condition that arboricultural and landscape provision is adhered to.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who has long held ties to this country, owns more than 100,000 acres of land and several sprawling estates.

He even developed a friendship with the late Queen through their mutual love of horses and often appeared as her guest at Ascot.

He developed a friendship with the late Queen through their mutual love of horses. Image: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sheikh’s battle to build more Highland homes

In 2020, the sheikh won a planning battle to build a six bedroom lodge at the estate after the Scottish Government overruled a council vote to block it.

His plans for Ptarmigan Lodge, on the eastern edge of his estate, were the subject of more than 30 objections from locals.

Highland councillors turned down the application but the decision was overturned following an appeal to the Scottish Government.

The application approved on the condition that the sheikh’s property company Smech made a £30,000 payment towards local affordable housing.

In contrast in 2008, the sheikh’s emirate unveiled the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa; Dubai Mall, then world’s largest shopping centre by total land area; and the Dubai Metro.

And the Highland retreat is now to get even larger soon to accommodate the sheikh’s numerous wives, more than 20 children, plethora of relatives and a large entourage of bodyguards and servants.

The sheik has submitted plans to build another mansion with 11 bedrooms on Inverinate Estate. Image: Sheikh al-Maktoum/ Highland Council.

The sheikh’s architects previously said the family’s trips to Inverinate have been “limited by lack of accommodation” – despite already then having 30 bedrooms there – and another 28 approved in February 2019.

The sheikh, who founded the Godolphin racehorse stud has made all his applications to Highland Council through his company Smech Properties Ltd.

With such a large entourage, Transport Scotland had also been concerned over the wear and tear to the local road caused by the sheikh’s future trips to his Highland hideaway.

It wanted the sheikh to detail how often he and his regal retinue are planning to head north and what the “cumulative traffic impact” will be.

But the sheikh’s agents said previously: “As with the current lodges, the majority of visits to the property are by either coach or helicopter, supported by a fleet of six 4×4 cars for shooting parties/visits.

“There is no recorded data available on frequency of visits or length of duration.”

The sheikh, who is believed to have a fortune in excess of £10 billion, bought the 63,000-acre estate more than 20 years ago for a reported £2 million.

He also founded Emirates Airline.

