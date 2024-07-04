Flood alerts issued for Inverness and Highlands amid heavy rain and strong winds

Highland residents have been warned of flooding today.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for Inverness, Skye, Lochaber and Easter and Wester Ross after substantial downpours.

Locals have been warned the continued rain could cause difficult driving conditions and water levels could rise rapidly.

The online alert reads: “The onset of flooding could be fast where the heaviest downpours occur.

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network, including localised flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions possible.

“Extra care should be taken if spending time in the outdoors on or near watercourses as water levels could rise rapidly.

Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Scotland to ‘bear the brunt’ of strong winds

As well as heavy rain, there will also be high winds.

Paul Gundersen, a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Strong winds are expected on Thursday, with Scotland bearing the brunt.

“Inland areas in Scotland could see gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour, whilst coastal areas and hills could experience gales with gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

“Along with that wind, the west and northwest of Scotland will also see blustery showers, which will perhaps merge into longer spells of rain later.”