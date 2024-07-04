A82 to remain closed overnight as reopening delayed by weather

A stretch of the A82 is set to remain closed overnight for an additional five days due to poor weather.

Works on the road at Invermoriston are now set to be completed on Tuesday July 16 at 6am instead of the initial date set of June 11.

Progress began on essential resurfacing the A82 between Invergarry and Invermoriston on Sunday June 30.

The work strives to “creating a smoother and safer road for motorists”.

However, due to poor weather, the work will now take longer than initially planned.

The Highlands have seen a wet start to July which has seen the Scotland’s Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issue a flood warning today for large parts of the Highlands.

Bear, who maintain the roads, have put a diversion in place for late-night motorists affected by the extended works.

Northbound traffic should follow the A87 road towards the A887 for 13 miles.

At the junction, traffic will turn right onto the A887, travelling north east for 15 miles and the diversion ends at the A887/A82 junction in Invermoriston.

Traffic heading southbound will travel along the A887 towards the A87.

At the junction, traffic will turn left onto the A87. The diversion ends at the A87/A82 junction in Invergarry.

A82 works will ‘greatly improve surface’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “These maintenance works on the A82 South of Invermoriston will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for road users.

“The overnight closures are essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”