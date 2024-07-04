Emergency services rush to three-car crash on A9

Emergency services have rushed to a three-car crash on the A9.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene near Evanton after being called at around 6:40pm.

Two appliances were sent to the area, with crews working to make the scene safe.

It is understood that no-one needed to be released from the crashed vehicles.

However, it’s not known if anyone was injured.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information about this incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

