General Election 2024: Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire count delay

A Highland election count was plunged into chaos after its returning officer said he was unable to declare a winner 12 hours after the polls closed.

The Inverness, Skye and West Ross-Shire is currently held by the SNP’s Drew Hendry but Lib Dem sources are “extremely confident” that Angus MacDonald has won it for them.

A result was initially expected before 4am.

However, at 6.30am a recount was announced.

That was due to take around 90 minutes but shortly before 10am, returning officer Derek Brown announced that another recount was needed.

The reason given was a “discrepancy between the number of verified votes totalled and provisional counted votes”.

A fresh recount will now take place at 10.30am on Saturday.

Why has Inverness, Skye not had a result?

Mr Brown added: “An accountancy check was carried out along with a visual check that did not resolve the discrepancy.

“The recount was then implemented to reconcile the difference between the totals.

“Following the recount, as returning officer I have advised the candidates I am unable to declare a result and therefore another recount will take place tomorrow at 10.30am.”

It was an unusual scene at the Highland Football Academy in Dingwall, where the count was taking place.

Jamie Stone held on to his seat for the Lib Dems around 5am and a result in the neighbouring constituency was expected to follow shortly after.

However, election count officials were seen looking exasperated shaking their head as the delay wore on.

The candidates for the election were also left in the dark, unable to say what exactly was the problem.

Counters were left twiddling their thumbs and to grow increasingly frustrated as speculation about the next step filled the air.

Who will win in Inverness, Skye and Ross?

Lib Dem officials remain convinced that their candidate will win the seat.

Nothing has been declared however, so they will all have to return tomorrow.