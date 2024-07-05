General Election 2024: Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire count delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

General Election 2024: Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire count delay

A result was initially expected before 4am. However, at 6.30am a recount was announced.

By Stuart Findlay
The count in Dingwall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The count in Dingwall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A Highland election count was plunged into chaos after its returning officer said he was unable to declare a winner 12 hours after the polls closed.

The Inverness, Skye and West Ross-Shire is currently held by the SNP’s Drew Hendry but Lib Dem sources are “extremely confident” that Angus MacDonald has won it for them.

A result was initially expected before 4am.

However, at 6.30am a recount was announced.

That was due to take around 90 minutes but shortly before 10am, returning officer Derek Brown announced that another recount was needed.

The reason given was a “discrepancy between the number of verified votes totalled and provisional counted votes”.

A fresh recount will now take place at 10.30am on Saturday.

Why has Inverness, Skye not had a result?

Mr Brown added: “An accountancy check was carried out along with a visual check that did not resolve the discrepancy.

“The recount was then implemented to reconcile the difference between the totals.

“Following the recount, as returning officer I have advised the candidates I am unable to declare a result and therefore another recount will take place tomorrow at 10.30am.”

Drew Hendry

It was an unusual scene at the Highland Football Academy in Dingwall, where the count was taking place.

Jamie Stone held on to his seat for the Lib Dems around 5am and a result in the neighbouring constituency was expected to follow shortly after.

However, election count officials were seen looking exasperated shaking their head as the delay wore on.

The candidates for the election were also left in the dark, unable to say what exactly was the problem.

Counters were left twiddling their thumbs and to grow increasingly frustrated as speculation about the next step filled the air.

Who will win in Inverness, Skye and Ross?

Lib Dem officials remain convinced that their candidate will win the seat.

Angus MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson.

Nothing has been declared however, so they will all have to return tomorrow.

More from Highlands & Islands

Walkers in the Scottish Highlands wearing midge nets.
The midges are coming! Your guide to the biting beasties as forecast warns of…
Orkney and Shetland
Liberal Democrats retain stronghold Orkney and Shetland seat
Brendan O'Hara in 2019
SNP win in new Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber constituency
Tain Sheriff Court.
Doorstep fight lands Alness dad in the dock
Caithness MP Jamie Stone
Jamie Stone holds on to Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Labour candidate for the Western Isles, Torcuil Crichton.
General election 2024: Western Isles turns red with first Labour win in 19 years
Graham Leadbitter hugs SNP supporters.
SNP's Graham Leadbitter triumphs in target Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat
A generic image of a road closed by roadworks
A82 to remain closed overnight as reopening delayed by weather
Blue and red breaking news graphic.
Emergency services rush to three-car crash on A9
The road was closed for more than six hours. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson
Biker in 'critical' condition following crash on A85 near Oban

Conversation