Motorcyclist dies in hospital following A85 crash near Oban

James Maclean was taken to hospital in Glasgow where he later died.

By Ross Hempseed
James Maclean was taken to hospital in Glasgow where he sadly died. Image: Police Scotland.
James Maclean was taken to hospital in Glasgow where he sadly died. Image: Police Scotland.

A motorcyclist involved in a crash on the A85 Dunollie Road in Oban has sadly died in hospital.

The crash occurred on the A85 at around 5.30pm on Thursday evening, involving a black Kawasaki ZX1400 motorbike and a white Toyota Hilux.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the motorcyclist was transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died on Friday, July 5.

Police have now named him as 63-year-old Oban resident James Maclean, known as Jim to his family.

His family issued the following statement: “Jim will be missed by his family and everyone who knew him.

James Maclean was travelling along the A85 when the crash happened. Image: Police Scotland.

“We wish to pass on our thanks to everyone who assisted at the scene and to the emergency services who attended. We ask for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time for all.”

Officers say they are still investigating what happened.

Sergeant Scott Miller said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Maclean and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“Inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not yet spoken to officers but can assist with our investigation is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2562 of Thursday, July 4.

