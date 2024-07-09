Bunnies blamed as Canadian ancestor hunters shocked to find ‘human bones’ on Island graveyard visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bunnies blamed as Canadian ancestor hunters shocked to find ‘human bones’ on Island graveyard visit

Tour guide left "embarrassed by the state of the cemetery".

By Louise Glen
Kilnaughton Graveyard on Islay.
Kilnaughton Graveyard and Chapel. Islay, Image: Shutterstock.

Rabbits have unearthed, what are believed to be, ancient human bones at a historic graveyard on the Isle of Islay.

Shocked ancestor hunters found the bones at Kilnaughton Cemetery and reported their concerns to their local councillor.

Kilnaughton Cemetery and its ancient chapel, built in the 1400s, sits to the far side of Port Ellen, near the Port Ellen Distillery.

Last week four Canadians visiting Islay in search of the resting place for their ancestors were shocked to find the bones.

One of the bones found at an islay Cemetery.
One of the bones found dislodged in Kilnaughton Cemetery on the Isle of Islay. Image: Supplied.

Their tour guide, who reported it to his local councillor, said he was “embarrassed” with the “state of the cemetery”.

Wanting to remain anonymous he said: “Walking by one of my own relative’s graves, I saw part of the spine and jaw bone were lying on the path.

“A graveyard is somewhere where descendants of the deceased can come and pay their respects and not be faced with something so macabre.”

‘Deeply concerned’ about bones found in Islay graveyard

Among the many graves at Kilnaughton are those of 10 military personnel with casualties from both the First and Second World Wars.

They are preserved under the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Councillor Alastair Redman said he was “deeply concerned” at the condition of the graveyard, and the shocking discovery of exposed bones.

Alaistair Redman of Argyll and Bute Council, he is askign people to shop local.
Alastair Redman has raised the issue with Argyll and Bute Council. Image: Supplied.

The Independent Argyll and Bute councillor said “numerous” concerned families had contacted him to ask that something be done urgently.

While he said it could not be verified if the bones were human or not, Mr Redman said: “If these are human remains that have been found in a graveyard – whether they are ancient or not, are a cause of distress for people.

“People should have dignity in death.”

Islay Graveyard local legend

Local legend suggests that one of the gravestones is a cure for warts if you use water gathered in the crook of the “Warrior’s Grave”.

Mr Redman continued: “I am appalled by the extent of the damage caused by rabbits.

“The graves are in a deplorable state, with significant rabbit digging visible throughout the cemetery.”

The Kintyre and Islands representative explained: “I understand controlling the rabbit population in a cemetery is a challenging task for councils.

“However, at the very least, the council should ensure that any human bones unearthed by the rabbits are promptly cleared.”

One of the bones found dislodged in Kilnaughton Cemetery on the Isle of Islay. Image: Supplied.
Bones at Kilnaughton Cemetery on the Isle of Islay. Image: Supplied

‘We monitor the cemetery regularly to keep it tidy’

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council was keen to note Mr Redman’s concerns.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the authority said: “Protecting our cemeteries is something we know is important to our communities.

“We do everything we can with the resources we have available and the conditions within our control.

“We have taken a range of actions over the years to try and reduce the rabbit population within the cemetery.

“This includes trapping animals, and rabbit-proofing the gates and land with wire nets.”

She said: “Sadly, the net was vandalised.

“We can’t do this alone. To tackle the issue long-term, we require neighbouring landowners to support us and play their part by controlling the wider rabbit population on their land.”

Conversation