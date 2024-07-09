‘Without their help, Sean might not be here’: Family of Banff man rescued from west coast boatyard say ‘huge thanks’ to emergency teams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Without their help, Sean might not be here’: Family of Banff man rescued from west coast boatyard say ‘huge thanks’ to emergency teams

The 55-year-old was airlifted to hospital after collapsing 130-miles away from home.

By Michelle Henderson
Sean Reddy with a beard, beside an image of boats in Mallaig Boatyard.
Sean Reddy was visiting Mallaig Boatyard in Corpach last month when he collapsed, prompting a large emergency response. Image: Lesley Reddy/ DC Thomson.

A Banff family has said a “huge thank you” to rescue teams who saved the life of a father-of-two after he collapsed onboard a boat 130 miles away from home.

Working alongside staff at Mallaig Boatyard at Corpach, Sean Reddy had been helping to lift his family’s boat out of the water before it was to be winched into a shed for repairs.

The manoeuvre went smoothly, however moments later tragedy struck.

Staff operating the winch turned to look out of the shed window and found Sean, 55, face down on the deck convulsing.

Due to the remote location, two ambulance crews, the fire service, local coastguard teams and the heli-med were tasked to the west coast yard to assist with the rescue operation on June 20.

Sean was sedated and incubated before being removed from the boat and flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Meanwhile – 130-miles away – Sean’s wife Lesley was unaware of the events unfolding.

Rescue crews descend on Mallaig Boatyard

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the 49-year-old mum said: “I don’t know how long Sean was out for but when he started to come around, he was really quite agitated and in panic mode because he didn’t realise what was going on.

“He was sedated and incubated and then they managed to strap him onto one of their boards.

“The guys at the boatyard took a wooden pallet, lifted the pallet by forklift onto the deck of the boat, moved Sean onto the pallet and then lifted it down off the boat.”

A yellow crane at Mallaig Boatyard with a wooden pallet carrying firefighters from the boat inside the shed.
Sean was loaded onto a backboard before being taken down off the family boat on top of a wooden pallet., lowered by a forklift. Image: Lesley Reddy

Lesley added: “We did joke only Sean could create such a drama that it involved two fire engines, two ambulances, a helicopter, a medical crew and the coastguard, but I think from their point of view, they weren’t quite sure what they were dealing with so let’s get everyone there.”

Despite the ordeal, a confused Sean was up on his feet within a few days, with no recollection of what happened.

Doctors diagnosed him with mastoiditis, an untreated middle ear infection which spreads into the inner ear before infecting the mastoid cells of the mastoid bone at the back of the ear.

“He’s remarkably well for what he has gone through,” his wife said.

Outside view of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
Sean was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Image: Andrew Cawley.

Family thank emergency crews for quick response

Sean was discharged from hospital six days later and has since returned to Aberdeenshire.

His family have expressed their gratitude to the emergency teams who turned out to help Sean in his time of need.

Yellow helicopter with green tail belonging to SCAA.
Sean’s family have expressed their deep gratitude for the emergency teams who turned out to help Sean including the Helimed. Image: SCAA.

Lesley said: “A huge thank you to everybody that was part of that immediate response – from Donald and Sophie and the guys at the boatyard to all the emergency services that came and got him seen too so quickly.

“Without a doubt, had he been there on his own, there was an element that he could have injured himself quite badly or not survived.”

