Pensioner left with horrific head injuries after dog attack outside Asda

An elderly shopper was left with horrific injuries after a vicious Doberman sank its teeth into her head outside a Highland supermarket.

The dog’s owner, Lisa Knight, has now been jailed after a court was told she also set the animal, named Duke, on a policeman nine days earlier.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that police had gone to the 38-year-old’s house on April 10 last year after complaints about her abusive behaviour were made by neighbours.

The three-year-old dog bit one officer on the thigh when Knight shouted “Get them Duke!” several times.

Knight had previously admitted threatening or abusive behaviour towards her neighbours and uttering threats of violence.

She also pleaded guilty to assaulting the police constable by attempting to kick him and instructing her Doberman/Great Dane cross to attack him.

The fourth charge she admitted was allowing her dog to be dangerously out of control and causing severe injury and permanent disfigurement to the 72-year-old Asda shopper.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald was provided the details of both incidents, which she described as “appalling.”

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court at an earlier hearing that the Asda attack happened after the pensioner asked Knight if it was safe to touch the animal.

After getting a positive reply, Duke responded viciously to her friendly gesture.

She said: “As she was going to stand up again after stroking him on the back, Duke suddenly lunged and sprung up on his hind legs and sank his teeth into her head, clamping on powerfully.

“This caused deep lacerations to her head. She screamed out in shock as the dog continued, her head already bleeding profusely.

Victim required 24 stitches

“A passerby has seen this and has aggressively stamped his feet on the ground to distract Duke, who then released his grip.

“The accused could not control her dog, despite it being on a lead. She and her friend immediately left the scene with Duke.

“The woman escaped into the shop where staff tended to her as best they could and contacted police and ambulance.”

The pensioner required 24 stitches to close the “full thickness” lacerations to her scalp, the court was told.

The incident involving police happened at Knight’s home in Mansfield Estate, Tain.

Knight had confronted her neighbours on the night of April 9, banged on their front door, shouting and swearing “I’ll f****** have both of you” before returning three hours later to shout and swear again.

She kicked out at police who came to arrest her and set Duke on one of them.

‘You have abused the privilege of owning or having a dog’

The injured police constable had a graze to the back of his thigh and did not require medical treatment.

The fiscal said the officers noted that Duke did not seem to make a full attempt to bite, only to nip and was distressed trying to help its owner.

Knight was later arrested and Duke taken to Munlochy Animal Aid where he settled and was of good behaviour.

He remained there until March 2024 but died due to complications related to a twisted intestine.

Defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif said his client was “remorseful for what occurred”.

“She would always be cautious with the dog in a public place and it was wearing a harness and a choke chain,” he added.

Sheriff Macdonald jailed Knight for a total of 13-and-a-half months, backdated to January 9, and banned her from owning or having a dog for life.

The sheriff told her: “You have abused the privilege of owning or having a dog.”