A87 closed after crash on Skye

The A87 is closed in both directions after a crash on Skye.

Emergency services were called to Skye’s primary route shortly before 10am.

The incident happened near Sconser, 14 miles north of Broadford.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unclear at this time.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the Invergarry to Skye road is closed to all traffic as the recovery of the vehicles is arranged.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

