A87 closed after crash on Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A87 closed after crash on Skye

Police are currently in attendance.

By Michelle Henderson
Blue and red breaking news image.
The crash happened on the A87 Invergarry to Skye road near Sconser. Image: DC Thomson.

The A87 is closed in both directions after a crash on Skye.

Emergency services were called to Skye’s primary route shortly before 10am.

The incident happened near Sconser, 14 miles north of Broadford.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unclear at this time.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the Invergarry to Skye road is closed to all traffic as the recovery of the vehicles is arranged.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Raymond Marshall convicted of sex assault outside Lauders Bar Picture shows; Raymond Marshall / Lauders Bar. N/a. Supplied by Design Team (Facebook / DC Thomson) Date; Unknown
Man guilty of sex assault after touching woman's breast outside Inverness pub
George Ashcroft has been reported missing from Dingwall.
'If you see this George, please get in touch': Appeal to trace missing Dingwall…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th September. Inverness File Pics. The pedestrian Greig Street Bridge over the River Ness in Inverness while also in the photograph on the right is the Inverness Old High Church.
Inverness sex offender offered 13-year-old boy cash for nudes
Lisa Knight and Asda in Tain. Dog attack Picture shows; Lisa Knight and Asda in Tain. n/a. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Pensioner left with horrific head injuries after dog attack outside Asda
The crash occurred near the Three Sisters Viewpoint near Glencoe.
Two men rushed to hospital after A82 crash involving bus near Glencoe
Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Power-packed pitch for new GB Energy to be based in Highlands
2
Fire and police remain at the scene of the incident on Tomatin Road.
Man dies in devastating overnight blaze at Inverness flat
The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge was closed overnight.
A9 closed following crash between car and HGV near Carrbridge
Shore founder Keith Paterson with some of his seaweed crisps.
Wick firm aims to cash in on demand for seaweed crisps
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Attacker broke man's thigh outside Ullapool hotel