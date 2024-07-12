Biker seriously injured after A830 crash near Mallaig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Biker seriously injured after A830 crash near Mallaig

The 40-year-old was taken to Belford Hospital for treatment.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Belford Hospital
Belford Hospital, Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the A830 near Mallaig today.

The collision took place on the A830 at the junction with the B8008 to Glasnacardoch, approximately 1 mile east of Mallaig, around 8:30am on Friday, July 12.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following the accident, which involved a white Vauxhall Corsa car and an orange Honda VFR800 motorcycle.

The biker was taken to Belford Hospital for treatment.

Police appeal following A830 crash near Mallaig

Road Policing Constable Ben Cruickshank of the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who believes they saw either vehicle on the road prior to the crash to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0666 of 12 July.”

