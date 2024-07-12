Biker seriously injured after A830 crash near Mallaig

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the A830 near Mallaig today.

The collision took place on the A830 at the junction with the B8008 to Glasnacardoch, approximately 1 mile east of Mallaig, around 8:30am on Friday, July 12.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following the accident, which involved a white Vauxhall Corsa car and an orange Honda VFR800 motorcycle.

The biker was taken to Belford Hospital for treatment.

Police appeal following A830 crash near Mallaig

Road Policing Constable Ben Cruickshank of the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who believes they saw either vehicle on the road prior to the crash to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0666 of 12 July.”