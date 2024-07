A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a drug bust in Orkney.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Kirklands Road, in Kirkwall, on Saturday, July 13.

A quantity of drugs with an estimated value of £3,000 and a four-figure sum of cash were seized.

The teenager was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

He is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.