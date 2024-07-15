Motorcyclist, 52, dies in three-vehicle crash on A85 near Taynuilt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Motorcyclist, 52, dies in three-vehicle crash on A85 near Taynuilt

The road was closed for around nine hours for police investigations to take place.

By Louise Glen
A motorcyclist has died near Taynuilt on the A85.
Image: DC Thomson.

A 52-year-old motorcyclist has died following a three-car crash on the A85, near Taynuilt on the Oban to Crianlarich road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday, Sunday, July 14, around 12.40pm.

He was driving a grey Yamaha Tracer motorcycle.

Drivers of both a black Volvo V40  and a black Land Rover Discovery were treated at the scene by paramedics.

A85 closed for nine hours for police investigation

The road was closed for almost nine hours to allow for investigations to be carried out.

The road reopened around 9.10pm.

Road policing officers are now appealing for information following the fatal crash.

Sergeant Robert Mackie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you can assist.

“If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police on 101, quoting incident number 1447 of Monday, 14 July, 2024.

