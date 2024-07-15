Motorcyclist, 52, dies in three-vehicle crash on A85 near Taynuilt

A 52-year-old motorcyclist has died following a three-car crash on the A85, near Taynuilt on the Oban to Crianlarich road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday, Sunday, July 14, around 12.40pm.

He was driving a grey Yamaha Tracer motorcycle.

Drivers of both a black Volvo V40 and a black Land Rover Discovery were treated at the scene by paramedics.

A85 closed for nine hours for police investigation

The road was closed for almost nine hours to allow for investigations to be carried out.

The road reopened around 9.10pm.

Road policing officers are now appealing for information following the fatal crash.

Sergeant Robert Mackie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you can assist.

“If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police on 101, quoting incident number 1447 of Monday, 14 July, 2024.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.