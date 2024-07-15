Gentle giant, Loki, rescued from cliff edge near Kinlochbervie after seven day search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gentle giant, Loki, rescued from cliff edge near Kinlochbervie after seven day search

The nine-stone Cane Corso dog was carried down by mountain rescuers in an empty one-tonne rubble sack.

By Louise Glen
Loki a nine stone Cane Corso was rescued from a ledge near Kinlochbervie by Assynt Mountain Rescue Team.
Despite surviving on only rainwater for 170 hours, Loki is said to be in a "reasonable condition". Image: Assynt Mountain Rescue/ Facebook

A nine-stone Cane Corso dog missing for seven days has been rescued from a cliff edge near Kinlochbervie.

Loki was reported missing one week ago, and a search was launched by the pooch’s devastated owner and local community.

On Sunday evening, there was a glimmer of hope when a tourist visiting the area heard barking from a cliff edge.

Following a search by the Assynt mountain rescue team, Loki was discovered on cliffs to the north of Sheigra Beach. 

And despite surviving only on rainwater for 170 hours, he was described as being in a “reasonable condition”.

On a post on social media, Assynt MRT explained: “Yesterday evening the team was called out by Police Scotland to rescue Loki, a 60kg Cane Corso dog from the cliffs to the north of Sheigra beach, close to the harbour village of Kinlochbervie.

“Despite extensive search efforts by the dog’s owners and members of the local community, he had remained missing for seven days.

“A small group of team members were deployed to the area who met with the gentleman that had found Loki.

“Miraculously, the dog appeared to be uninjured and in reasonable condition given he had only had rainwater to survive on for the past 170 hours.”

Assynt Mountain Rescue Team with Loki near kinlochbervie
Assynt Mountain Rescue Team with Loki near Kinlochbervie. Image: Assynt Mountain Rescue/ Facebook.

Rescue operation launched for Loki

Upon risk assessing the situation, the team decided on what they described as “a simple technical rescue” involving carrying Loki in an empty one-tonne aggregate sack.

The team added: “At around half past midnight Loki was safely at the top of the cliff and on his way down to await collection by his owners in the early hours of this morning.”

Delighted owner Christine Mcdonald has thanked Assynt MRT online for their invaluable help.

She said: “I just wanted to take a moment to thank Clive who found him, and Assynt Mountain Rescue Team who returned him from the cliff side safely.

“I have so many more thank yous to share soon.”

In its update, Assynt MRT reminded followers that it relies on donations.

They said: “(We are) made up of volunteers and cover all of Caithness and Sutherland, some of the remotest land in northern Scotland.

“We provide a search and rescue service and we need donations from the public to enable us to continue to do this every single hour and day of 2024.”

You can donate here.

