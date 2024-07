The A830 has fully reopened following a crash near Lochaber.

The collision took place at Arienskill, by the shore of Loch Eilt, around 12:24pm today.

The road was restricted in both directions for more than an hour after the accident.

Road users were advised to approach with caution and to expect delays.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Police Scotland have been contacted.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been approached for comment.