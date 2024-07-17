‘Your support has been overwhelming’: A community comes together to help bury Orkney whales after mass stranding

“Generous” locals have been praised for coming together to help give more than 70 whales who washed up on an Orkney beach a proper burial.

The pilot whales were found on the island of Sanday at Tresness last Thursday in what is believed to be the largest mass stranding for decades.

While some whales were alive when found, their condition meant they had to be euthanised.

In total, 77 mammals have sadly died and the burials should be complete by the end of today, Wednesday July 17.

Since the tragedy, the local community along with scientific experts have come together to help prepare the animals for burial.

The efforts to clear away the carcasses has been overseen by Orkney Islands Council with assistance from the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (Smass) and other organisations.

SMASS has thanked the Orkney and Sanday community for being “so generous with their time and resources”, making sure the team has everything they need.

“Their support has been overwhelming and so essential to the whole operation,” the group said.

Mammoth operation to recover stranded Orkney whales

Due to the weight of some parts of the whales – a whale skull can weigh up to 150kg – tractors have been used to transport them off the beach, driven by local farmers.

Farmer James Muir from Hermisgarth has been helping coordinate efforts since the whales were discovered, also helping move the mammals further up the beach so post-mortems can be carried out.

He told BBC Radio Orkney that “nothing had prepared him” for the size of the animals and sheer scale of the loss they had suffered.

Earth moving equipment from Orkney Builders has also been brought over to dig the holes for burial.

According to the council, it has been “challenging” trying to identify suitable burial sites for the whales as the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency ruled that no more than 10 whales can be buried in one site.

Eight sites have now been chosen.

‘No obvious indication’ why whales became stranded

SMASS has been recovering as many bodies as possible for post-mortem sampling and examination to try to determine the circumstances of the stranding.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said there are “no obvious indications” as to why they washed ashore.

It appeared that the animals had been feeding recently, and were described as “well-fed”.

BDMLR added: “It may be some time before full results are available due to the huge task of conducting these examinations.”

SMASS said it had collected 72 sections of jaw, 5 entire skulls, 77 scapulas, and around 2,000 samples to be studied by scientists.

BDMLR said it a heartfelt post online: “We would like to thank all of our volunteer Marine Mammal Medics who attended this incident along with members of the local community for their efforts in these distressing circumstances.

“Thank you also to all of our supporters who have been sending their heartfelt sentiments to the team, as well as SMASS and other colleagues in the background who have been assisting our rescue coordinators and vets with technical support too.”

Stranding and marine experts have travelled form across the UK to Tresness over the past few days to carry out inquiries.