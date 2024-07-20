Fort William fisherman’s ‘creel safari’ shows what lies beneath the waves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William fisherman’s ‘creel safari’ shows what lies beneath the waves

Angus Mann is sharing his love for the sea with his unique boat trips.

By Louise Glen
Angus Mann is offering 'creel safaris' where he introduces people to sea creatures. Image: Supplied
Angus Mann is offering 'creel safaris' where he introduces people to sea creatures. Image: Supplied

Fisherman Angus Mann has been sailing the waters around Fort William since he was a teenager.

Now he’s sharing his love of the sea, with a new concept dubbed a ‘creel safari’.

The unique attraction sees tourists hop aboard his boat, Jola, at the Thomas Telford Corpach Marina.

The 54-year-old catches and releases aquarium fish and shellfish using creels, allowing people to get up close and personal with creatures such as starfish and crabs.

Angus Mann of Fort William Creel Safariis.
Angus Mann the skipper the Jola. Image: Supplied.
Creel safari in Fort William.
Angus Mann is sharing his deep sea secrets in his creel safari trips. Image: Supplied.

Angus, who moved from the east coast of Scotland to the west when he finished school, said: “I had a family out the other day and the parents said it was the first time they had not been on their phones.

“That’s why I want to get people inspired by what is under the water.

“I am not a marine scientist, but I have been sailing these waters for more than 30 years. I have been fishing all my life, on Loch Linnhe, Glenuig and Arisaig.

“I am a creel fisherman. But I bought this boat, Jola, to take more people out onto the sea to show them what lies under the water.

“I still have the commercial boat, but this is my passion.

The Jola.
The creel safaris are aboard the Jola. Image: Supplied.

“I have a recirculated water tank on the boat, so when we pull up the creel to take a look at what is inside we can get a good look at them in the tank.

“Kids and adults can touch and hold the fish and sea life. It is fascinating.

“There are no two days the same, there is always something new to find.

“In the last few days we have had starfish dogfish – which are technically sharks – crabs, and fish… there has been so much. ”

Creatures from the deep.
Angus Mann says no two days are the same. Image: Supplied.
Some wierd and wonderful fish are discovered in the creels.
Some weird and wonderful fish are discovered in the creels. Image: Supplied
The water tank where people can view sea creatures. Image: Supplied

Angus likes people to see a variety of sea life and has creels positioned on soft seabed, hard seabed and amongst kelp.

Creel safari is ‘very educational’

He continued: “It is very educational, I am not a marine biologist but I know a lot about the things we find. And I can explain a lot about what we have in the tank.

“Then, of course, we can put them back in the water.”

Over the last few days, Angus has caught a whole host of sea life on his Creel Safari, including hermit crabs, dogfish, whiting, brittle stars, starfish, shore crabs, brown crabs, dabs and swimming crabs.

He added: “I have called it a creel safari and people don’t really know what that is, because people don’t really know what a creel is if they are not from here.

“But hopefully the name will catch on!”

Angus has a maximum of 12 passengers on his boat. and trips on the Jola cost £50 for adults and £40 for children under 16.

To book contact Angus via his Facebook page, website or on  07747 680498.

Have you signed up for our Oban, Fort William and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

