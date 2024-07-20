Walkers airlifted to safety after becoming stranded on Skye Cliff

Two walkers were airlifted to safety after getting into difficulty on a cliff on Skye.

The pair were attempting to scale the Bad Step, south of Loch Corusik, when they became stranded shortly before 8pm on Friday.

Concerned for their safety, coastguard and mountain rescue teams rushed to the scene, on the south coast, as well as the coastguard helicopter.

Coastguard teams from Duntulm, Dunvegan and Kyle of Lochalsh attended alongside a group of volunteer mountaineers.

Meanwhile, Rescue 151 from Inverness took to the skies before heading west to assist with the rescue operation.

Upon arrival, the pair were winched onboard the helicopter before being airlifted to safety.

Rescue teams were stood down a short time later.