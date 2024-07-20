Crewman airlifted to hospital after severing finger in the Minch

A man has been airlifted to hospital after cutting off part of his finger onboard a vessel in the Minch.

The crewman was sailing between mainland Scotland and the Western Isles when the incident happened.

HM Coastguard were first notified about the incident at around 12.30pm today.

Coastguard helicopter 948 from Stornoway was tasked to the scene.

A coastguard spokesman said the man had cut off ‘part of his finger’, leaving him in need of medical attention.

Upon arrival at the scene, the male casualty was assessed by medics before being winched onboard the helicopter.

He has since been airlifted to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.