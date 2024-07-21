Delays on A82 after crash near Corran

A crash on the A82 south of Fort William is causing delays.

The collision happened near Corran on the Fort William to Glasgow road shortly before noon on Sunday.

Emergency services have been called to the scene – around nine miles south of the Lochaber town.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries is not yet known.

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to approach the area with caution as crews arrive at the scene.

A statement said: “The A82 is partially restricted in both directions at Corran due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to approach with caution.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

