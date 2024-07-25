Experienced hillwalker reported missing during hiking trip in Lochaber

A 64-year-old hillwalker has been reported missing while on a hiking trip in the Scottish Highlands.

Ruth Betts, left her hotel in Fort William on Wednesday, July 24, intending to climb Na Gruagaichean in the Mamores near Kinlochleven.

However, she failed to return to her hotel and now police are growing concerned over her welfare.

Search and rescue teams are currently searching the area where she might be located and are appealing to the public to help in their search efforts.

Ruth is described as around 5ft 3ins, of slight build, with short grey hair.

When last seen she was wearing grey walking trousers, a waterproof jacket and carrying a green and grey rucksack.

Police say ‘extensive searches’ are ongoing

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “Ruth intended to walk the Mamores range along Na Gruagaichean, Stob Coire a Chairn and Am Bodach.

“Our enquiries found she reached the summit of Na Gruagaichean around 10.15am but we don’t know if she continued along that route. She has not returned to her accommodation.

“Ruth is an experienced hill walker and was equipped for a day in the hills but concerns are growing for her welfare.

“Extensive searches are ongoing with assistance from local mountain rescue, Coastguard and the Search and Rescue Dogs Association. It is important we find Ruth as soon as possible.

“I am appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen Ruth to get in touch. Any piece of information could be vital in helping us to trace her.”