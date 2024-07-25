Experienced hillwalker reported missing during hiking trip in Lochaber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Experienced hillwalker reported missing during hiking trip in Lochaber

Ruth Betts, 64, has failed to return to her hotel in Fort William.

By Ross Hempseed
Ruth Betts was last seen leaving her hotel in Fort William for a planned hike. Image: Police Scotland.
Ruth Betts was last seen leaving her hotel in Fort William for a planned hike. Image: Police Scotland.

A 64-year-old hillwalker has been reported missing while on a hiking trip in the Scottish Highlands.

Ruth Betts, left her hotel in Fort William on Wednesday, July 24, intending to climb Na Gruagaichean in the Mamores near Kinlochleven.

However, she failed to return to her hotel and now police are growing concerned over her welfare.

Search and rescue teams are currently searching the area where she might be located and are appealing to the public to help in their search efforts.

Ruth is described as around 5ft 3ins, of slight build, with short grey hair.

When last seen she was wearing grey walking trousers, a waterproof jacket and carrying a green and grey rucksack.

Police say ‘extensive searches’ are ongoing

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “Ruth intended to walk the Mamores range along Na Gruagaichean, Stob Coire a Chairn and Am Bodach.

“Our enquiries found she reached the summit of Na Gruagaichean around 10.15am but we don’t know if she continued along that route. She has not returned to her accommodation.

“Ruth is an experienced hill walker and was equipped for a day in the hills but concerns are growing for her welfare.

“Extensive searches are ongoing with assistance from local mountain rescue, Coastguard and the Search and Rescue Dogs Association. It is important we find Ruth as soon as possible.

“I am appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen Ruth to get in touch. Any piece of information could be vital in helping us to trace her.”

