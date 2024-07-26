A9 closed after crash near Dornoch

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road is closed in both directions following a crash near Dornoch.

The incident happened between Dornoch and Golspie shortly before 4pm this afternoon.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

The Highland trunk road is closed to all traffic as crews respond.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Traffic Scotland is urging motorists to approach the area with caution.

No diversion route has been set.

A statement, posted on their website, reads: “A9 Trentham is currently closed in both directions due to road traffic collision, motorists are advised to use an alternate route at this time.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.