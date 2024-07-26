A9 closed after crash near Dornoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 closed after crash near Dornoch

The accident happened between Dornoch and Golspie.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news logo
The road has been closed since 4pm. Image: DC Thomson

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road is closed in both directions following a crash near Dornoch.

The incident happened between Dornoch and Golspie shortly before 4pm this afternoon.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

The Highland trunk road is closed to all traffic as crews respond.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Traffic Scotland is urging motorists to approach the area with caution.

No diversion route has been set.

A statement, posted on their website, reads: “A9 Trentham is currently closed in both directions due to road traffic collision, motorists are advised to use an alternate route at this time.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. 

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

Allan Innes and Vicky Weaver read their vows on stage during Nathan Evans' performance at Belladrum Festival last night. Image: Jason Hedges
Watch: North-east couple say wedding vows in front of thousands at Belladrum Festival
Ruth Betts had been reported missing.
Family of Ruth Betts informed after body found near Kinlochleven
Belladrum 2024: Where music, magic, and memories come together! All pictures: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gallery: Thousands enjoy Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival’s first day
Blonde coloured goat wearing a ring of red jewels as a crown.
Meet Little Miss Goatee: How did a goat become one of Shetland's most famous…
Inverness Sheriff Court
'I go down if we get caught': Highland football coach's message to teen he…
Ruth Betts had been reported missing.
Experienced hillwalker reported missing during hiking trip in Lochaber
Belford Hospital
Fort William doctor convicted of child sex offences allegedly 'saw young patients without a…
view up nairn high street
Nairn High Street: Five improvements locals say they need
Bomb disposal experts have been called to the scene. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb squad made aware of suspected ordnance on Yell
Police officer in a florescent vest.
Police search for three suspects after safe stolen from Uig property