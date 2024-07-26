A9 closed following three-vehicle crash near Carrbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 closed following three-vehicle crash near Carrbridge

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

By Michelle Henderson
Double decker bus and a car among emergency services.
Emergency services are currently responding to a crash on the A9 at Carrbridge. Image: Supplied.

Traffic on the A9 has been brought to a standstill following a multi-vehicle crash near Carrbridge.

The incident, involving three vehicles, happened on the Inverness to Perth road at the A938 Carrbridge junction shortly after 6.30pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.

The severity of the crash is unknown at this time.

Firefighters called to A9 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the crash by police at 6.45pm this evening.

Four fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit were dispatched to the scene, travelling from Inverness, Aviemore, Grantown, Kingussie and Carrbridge.

The stop message was received at 8.28pm.

The A9 is closed between the Granish junction at Aviemore and Tomatin.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

A statement, published on social media, read: “The A9 is currently closed due to a crash involving three vehicles at the junction with the A938 for Carrbridge.

“The incident was reported 6.40pm.

“The A9 is currently closed between the Granish junction at Aviemore and Tomatin and we would urge drivers to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

