A9 closed following three-vehicle crash near Carrbridge

Traffic on the A9 has been brought to a standstill following a multi-vehicle crash near Carrbridge.

The incident, involving three vehicles, happened on the Inverness to Perth road at the A938 Carrbridge junction shortly after 6.30pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.

The severity of the crash is unknown at this time.

Firefighters called to A9 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the crash by police at 6.45pm this evening.

Four fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit were dispatched to the scene, travelling from Inverness, Aviemore, Grantown, Kingussie and Carrbridge.

The stop message was received at 8.28pm.

The A9 is closed between the Granish junction at Aviemore and Tomatin.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

A statement, published on social media, read: “The A9 is currently closed due to a crash involving three vehicles at the junction with the A938 for Carrbridge.

“The incident was reported 6.40pm.

“The A9 is currently closed between the Granish junction at Aviemore and Tomatin and we would urge drivers to avoid the area.”

