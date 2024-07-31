Hero Orkney locals save three beached dolphins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hero Orkney locals save three beached dolphins

Three locals did an "amazing job" administering first aid before medics arrived on the scene.

By Graham Fleming
The three locals did a "fabulous" job according to medics. Image: BDMLR Orkney
The three locals did a "fabulous" job according to medics. Image: BDMLR Orkney

Hero Orkney residents helped rescue three stranded dolphins.

The Risso’s dolphins were washed up on the Bay of Turquoy near Westray on Friday night.

However, it was a race to ensure their survival as animal medics based on mainland Orkney were unlikely to arrive in time to save them.

The dolphins were in danger after being stranded. Image: BDMLR Orkney
The seaborn mammals were re-floated. Image: BDMLR Orkney

Instead, three hero locals, who have not been named, followed instructions fromÂ British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) medics.

They administered basic first aid to the dolphins and helped maintain their condition until the experts arrived.

This involved ensuring the animals were kept upright – making it easier for them to breathe – and keeping them wet with sheets so their skin didnâ€™t dry out and overheat.

The medics, ferried by RNLI Kirkwall, then refloated the dolphins into deeper water.

Orkney medics and locals did a ‘fabulous job’

A social media post, published on Saturday, read: “BDMLR Orkney were alerted to three Risso’s dolphins caught in the Bay of Tuquoy, Westray on Friday evening.

“With no medics based in Westray, advice was given to residents who did an amazing job administeringÂ first aidÂ to the dolphins whilst a team was mobilised and sent over from mainlandÂ Orkney.

“On arrival, the animals were fully assessed and found to be in aÂ moderate condition.

The locals did a “fabulous job” according to medics. Image: BDMLR Orkney
Locals were forced to give first aid to the dolphins. Image: BDMLR Orkney

“As they had stranded upright and local residents had done such a great job of administering first aid, a re-float was a viable option.

“Medics and residents did a fabulous job getting the animals back in the water and out toÂ sea.

“A check of the area this morning has found no sign of the dolphins so it is hoped that they have successfully headed out to deeper water.”

‘Happy ending’ for stranded dolphins

BDMLR Orkney also thanked RNLI Kirkwall for transporting them to the rural location where the dolphins were stranded.

“BDMLR would like to thank RLNI Kirkwall for providing transport to Westray, Westray Coastguard team for safety support and to all the Westray folk who assisted both on the beach and with the provision of accommodation and equipment.

“Once again, an amazing community response with a very happy ending.

“Thank you!”

Conversation