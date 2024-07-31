Hero Orkney locals save three beached dolphins

Hero Orkney residents helped rescue three stranded dolphins.

The Risso’s dolphins were washed up on the Bay of Turquoy near Westray on Friday night.

However, it was a race to ensure their survival as animal medics based on mainland Orkney were unlikely to arrive in time to save them.

Instead, three hero locals, who have not been named, followed instructions fromÂ British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) medics.

They administered basic first aid to the dolphins and helped maintain their condition until the experts arrived.

This involved ensuring the animals were kept upright – making it easier for them to breathe – and keeping them wet with sheets so their skin didnâ€™t dry out and overheat.

The medics, ferried by RNLI Kirkwall, then refloated the dolphins into deeper water.

Orkney medics and locals did a ‘fabulous job’

A social media post, published on Saturday, read: “BDMLR Orkney were alerted to three Risso’s dolphins caught in the Bay of Tuquoy, Westray on Friday evening.

“With no medics based in Westray, advice was given to residents who did an amazing job administeringÂ first aidÂ to the dolphins whilst a team was mobilised and sent over from mainlandÂ Orkney.

“On arrival, the animals were fully assessed and found to be in aÂ moderate condition.

“As they had stranded upright and local residents had done such a great job of administering first aid, a re-float was a viable option.

“Medics and residents did a fabulous job getting the animals back in the water and out toÂ sea.

“A check of the area this morning has found no sign of the dolphins so it is hoped that they have successfully headed out to deeper water.”

‘Happy ending’ for stranded dolphins

BDMLR Orkney also thanked RNLI Kirkwall for transporting them to the rural location where the dolphins were stranded.

“BDMLR would like to thank RLNI Kirkwall for providing transport to Westray, Westray Coastguard team for safety support and to all the Westray folk who assisted both on the beach and with the provision of accommodation and equipment.

“Once again, an amazing community response with a very happy ending.

“Thank you!”