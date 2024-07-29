Highland fraudster conned pub pals out of thousands with South African diamond mine lie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland fraudster conned pub pals out of thousands with South African diamond mine lie

Heartless Michael Walker stole more than £65,000 from friends by spinning a web of lies, including that he was dying of cancer.

By David Love
Highland fraudster Michael Walker. Image: Facebook
Highland fraudster Michael Walker. Image: Facebook

A fraudster conned friends out of tens of thousands of pounds by luring them into “investing” in a non-existent South African diamond mine and pretending he was dying of cancer.

Heartless Michael Walker managed to persuade an elderly man to hand over approximately £65,000 after convincing him to buy into the fake diamond mine.

Walker, 56, was living with his victim for a time at a property in Mansfield Park, Kirkhill, when he launched his dishonest scheme in February 2009.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Walker told his victim, who was 69 at the time, that he had a friend called Barney Yorkston, who was a mercenary in South Africa and owned a diamond mine.

The pensioner obtained equity and, up until October 2016, handed over £65,000 to Walker.

Michael Walker also targeted customers of the Clachnaharry Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Fiscal depute Susan Love said Yorkston did not exist but Walker produced emails and text messages purporting to be from him in order to encourage his victim to keep on investing in exchange for gifts and holidays, which never materialised.

Walker’s lies were so convincing he also managed to get customers at the Clachnaharry Inn to part with cash between January 2015 and October 2016.

Some were told it was to pay for medical bills due to his “illnesses”, which included leukaemia and Hodgkin’s Disease.

He told a woman he was terminally ill and persuaded her to part with £2,871 for flights and accommodation to London and Croatia.

Ms Love said: “He told her he was dying from cancer and he wanted the money to go to Croatia because it was on his bucket list. He also asked her for money to pay for private medical care.

“But she became suspicious when his ‘chemotherapy’ did not appear to affect his health.”

Ms Love added that two other men who had been customers of the same pub paid Walker £5,517, thinking it was either an investment into the diamond mine or to pay for holidays he would arrange for them.

Fraudster is first offender

The prosecutor said that Walker either cancelled the holidays he never booked or didn’t turn up at the airport, leaving one hapless victim to pay for another flight.

Defence counsel Bill Adam said his client had no previous convictions and a background would be required.

He told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “He does suffer from benign tumours.”

The sheriff replied tersely: “I won’t accept a word of that without medical vouching.”

He deferred sentence on Walker, described as a prisoner at Low Moss Prison, until September 10.

But he warned him: “You should prepare yourself because it is exceedingly unlikely there will be anything other than a substantial custodial sentence in this case.”

